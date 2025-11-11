Priyanka Chopra wishes 'jiju' Raghav Chadha a wonderful year ahead with the little one

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Global sensation Priyanka Chopra wished jiju Raghav Chadha a wonderful year ahead with his little bundle of joy as the politician turned a year older.

She uploaded a photo from sister Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony and penned, "Happy Birthday @raghavchadha88! Wishing you a wonderful year ahead filled with health, happiness and new adventures with the little one. @parineetichopra. (sic)"

Birthday wishes have been pouring in for the politician on his special day from all sides.

Parineeti also used social media to share a lovely message for her husband on his birthday.

The ‘Chamkila’ actress took to her official Instagram account and called Raghav her “reason for living".

Declaring Raghav as the “the best dad in the world” Parineeti expressed her admiration on how the politician excels in multiple roles—as a son, husband, and father.

Posting a series of love-struck pictures of the two, Parineeti shared, “Just when I thought you couldn’t get more perfect - you go and become the best dad in the world. I watch you every single moment of our lives - being the perfect son, perfect husband, and the perfect father. I watch you working hard (sometimes too hard!), balancing work and family (sic).”

Calling Raghav her 'Oxygen', the 'Kesari' actress added, “You are my inspiration, my pride, my oxygen. The most incredible human being. I ask God for the millionth time - what did I do to deserve you? Happy birthday to my reason of living. I literally cannot exist without you. @raghavchadha88.”

Elated by the sweet birthday wish from his better half, Raghav dropped the comment, "Thank you, my Paruu… this year you’ve given me the most precious birthday gift of my life (red heart and baby boy emoji) (sic)."

For the unversed, Parineeti and Raghav recently became parents as they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on October 19.

