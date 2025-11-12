November 12, 2025 8:36 PM हिंदी

Priyanka Chopra shares favourite Hindi words of husband Nick Jonas

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was recently seen in the streaming film ‘Heads of State’, has shared what Hindi words are the favourite of her singer-songwriter husband Nick Jonas.

On Wednesday, the actress did an Ask Me Anything session on her X, formerly Twitter. A social media user asked the actress “What’s something you taught Nick to say in Hindi? P.S. I LOVE YOU!!! #AskPCJ”.

Responding to the same, the actress wrote, “Khana, paani, pyaar, paneer but I think he picked it all up himself! @nickjonas”.

During the session, she was also asked by another user, “How are you finding the Telugu film industry so far? Have you tasted the amazing biryani yet #AskPCJ!”.

She wrote, “It’s still early days for me on the movie but it’s been Adiri poyindi !!!! Also the biryani is the best in the world in Hyderabad”.

The actress is quite active on social media. She keeps sharing bits from her personal life on Instagram. Last month, she had shared a string of pictures from her getaway at Orlando, which featured a romantic image with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti posing with a mermaid.

The actress took to her Instagram, and shared a picture of Nick hugging her and Malti posing adorably sitting next to a mermaid.

She wrote in the caption, “Ohana means family”. During her family vacation, Priyanka posed with a snake around her neck while her husband, Nick Jonas stood next to her.

In one of the videos from the post, Nick was heard saying, “Loving the new jewellery, babe”. To this, the actress replied in her unique way, “Thanks, it’s the new serpenti”.

The actress had also shared photos and videos on her social media account straight from her husband Nick’s music concert in Florida. Amongst all the photos and videos, one video showed Malti desperately trying to climb the stairs leading to the stage, just to run to her father, who was performing live at a houseful location.

--IANS

aa/

