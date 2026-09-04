Priyanka Chopra Jonas pays tribute to Feminist trailblazer Gloria Steinem: Thank you for lighting the way

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has paid tribute to feminist icon and trailblazer Gloria Steinem, remembering her for the path she paved and the impact she had on generations of women.

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a black-and-white video of Steinem and mentioned: “Thank you for lighting the way. Rest in Glory, Gloria Steinem.”

Steinem, who championed the feminist movement since the late 1960s, passed away aged 92, at her home, peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

It was via an Instagram post by her foundation, which mentioned that she "passed away peacefully" at her home in New York City on Wednesday, "surrounded by many who loved her".

Steinem emerged as a nationally recognized leader of second-wave feminism in the US in the late 1960s and early 1970s. She started her career as a journalist.

Talking about Priyanka, she recently announced her next film alongside Hollywood star Russell Crowe.

As per the synopsis shared by Priyanka back then, it read: "Deep in the Congo, a grieving UN translator is pulled onto a black-ops mission to recover a downed aircraft that isn't supposed to exist."

"As a Special Operations team pushes upriver through militia-held territory, the recovery becomes a descent - and the closer they get to the craft, the clearer it becomes that they were never meant to bring it home."

This will be the first time Priyanka will be seen working with Crowe, who has been feted with an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, and two Golden Globes.

Priyanka wil also be seen in Varanasi by S. S. Rajamouli. The film stars Mahesh Babu in a dual role alongside Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The plot follows the adventures of Rudhra as the city of Varanasi faces the impending arrival of an asteroid, with the narrative spanning across several timelines.

--IANS

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