September 04, 2026 12:16 PM हिंदी

Priyanka Chopra Jonas pays tribute to Feminist trailblazer Gloria Steinem: Thank you for lighting the way

Priyanka Chopra Jonas pays tribute to Feminist trailblazer Gloria Steinem: Thank you for lighting the way

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has paid tribute to feminist icon and trailblazer Gloria Steinem, remembering her for the path she paved and the impact she had on generations of women.

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a black-and-white video of Steinem and mentioned: “Thank you for lighting the way. Rest in Glory, Gloria Steinem.”

Steinem, who championed the feminist movement since the late 1960s, passed away aged 92, at her home, peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

It was via an Instagram post by her foundation, which mentioned that she "passed away peacefully" at her home in New York City on Wednesday, "surrounded by many who loved her".

Steinem emerged as a nationally recognized leader of second-wave feminism in the US in the late 1960s and early 1970s. She started her career as a journalist.

Talking about Priyanka, she recently announced her next film alongside Hollywood star Russell Crowe.

As per the synopsis shared by Priyanka back then, it read: "Deep in the Congo, a grieving UN translator is pulled onto a black-ops mission to recover a downed aircraft that isn't supposed to exist."

"As a Special Operations team pushes upriver through militia-held territory, the recovery becomes a descent - and the closer they get to the craft, the clearer it becomes that they were never meant to bring it home."

This will be the first time Priyanka will be seen working with Crowe, who has been feted with an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, and two Golden Globes.

Priyanka wil also be seen in Varanasi by S. S. Rajamouli. The film stars Mahesh Babu in a dual role alongside Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The plot follows the adventures of Rudhra as the city of Varanasi faces the impending arrival of an asteroid, with the narrative spanning across several timelines.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Kangana Ranaut makes 'bhog' for Shri Krishna on Janmashtami at her house in Mandi, recalls childhood memories from kitchen

Kangana Ranaut makes 'bhog' for Shri Krishna on Janmashtami, recalls childhood memories from Mandi kitchen

'It's been absolute honour': Monfils bids adieu to Grand Slams after US Open loss

'It’s a helluva long ride': Monfils bids adieu to Grand Slams after US Open loss

25 Pakistani soldiers killed in two operations across Balochistan: BLA

25 Pakistani soldiers killed in two operations across Balochistan, claims BLA

India need not worry about FCNR (B) repayment: World Bank's Neelkanth Mishra

India need not worry about FCNR (B) repayment: World Bank's Neelkanth Mishra

'His hat-trick brought us back in the match': Veer dedicates his POTM to Kartik in UP T20 eliminator

'His hat-trick brought us back in the match': Veer dedicates his POTM to Kartik in UP T20 eliminator

Akshay Kumar recalls Asrani’s last-ever shot in ‘Haiwaan’: ‘My good fortune to work with this legend’

Akshay Kumar recalls Asrani’s last-ever shot in ‘Haiwaan’: ‘My good fortune to work with this legend’

Krystle Dsouza: Being a Traitor sounds glamorous until you actually have to lie every day to people

Krystle Dsouza: Being a Traitor sounds glamorous until you actually have to lie every day to people

UP T20 League: Kashi Rudras bow out after one-run loss to Noida Kings in thrilling eliminator

UP T20 League: Kashi Rudras bow out after one-run loss to Noida Kings in thrilling eliminator

Mindy Kaling celebrates ‘sweetest and funniest guy in the world’ son Spencer on 6th b’day

Mindy Kaling celebrates ‘sweetest and funniest guy in the world’ son Spencer on 6th b’day

Meenakshi Seshadri recalls shooting ‘O Mere Khwabon Ke Shehzade’ amidst spells of heavy rain on Mumbai’s beaches

Meenakshi Seshadri recalls shooting ‘O Mere Khwabon Ke Shehzade’ amidst spells of heavy rain on Mumbai’s beaches