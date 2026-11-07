November 07, 2026 6:06 PM हिंदी

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary calls her 'Rise & Fall 2' journey 'intense' and 'unforgettable'

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary calls her 'Rise & Fall 2' journey 'intense' and 'unforgettable'

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who emerged as the first runner-up on the recently concluded reality show, 'Rise & Fall Season 2', decided to reflect on her journey in her latest social media post.

Writing an emotional and heartfelt letter for her 'Paltan', Priyanka admitted that 'Rise & Fall Season 2' has been one of the most 'intense and unforgettable' journeys of her life.

"It gave me laughter, tears, challenges, beautiful memories and moments that tested me in ways I never expected (Sic)", he wrote on her official handle.

Priyanka revealed that during her time in the tower, there were days when she felt strong and then there were also days when she was completely lost.

Thanking her 'Paltan' for always being by her side, she added, "And through it all, knowing that you were standing by me gave me a strength I can’t explain. Thank you for seeing me beyond the person you saw on your screens. Thank you for understanding my silences, celebrating my happiness, standing by me through my lows and loving me through every version of myself."

The 'Naagin' actress added that she embarked on this journey hoping to win, but she found something far more precious — 'you all'.

'You became my strength, my support and, in so many ways, my family outside that house. Whatever the result, I truly feel like I’ve already won something that no trophy can ever replace — your love.", her letter further read.

Priyanka also urged all to believe in themselves.

"Remember, Paltan, the journey has come to an end, but I know this is only the beginning of so many beautiful things to come. Keep that love, keep that faith and keep that energy coming. I love you more than words can say. Your Priyanka', she signed off.

--IANS

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