Priya Dutt shares special memories with Sanjay Dutt on Siblings Day

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Sister of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Priya Dutt, said that she is 'thankful' for her brother in a heartfelt post for Siblings Day.

She shared a couple of precious memories with Sanjay, sister Namrata Dutt, and their parents, Sunil Dutt and Nargis, on social media.

The album dropped by Priya on her Instagram account chronicles the journey of the siblings from childhood to the present.

Priya said that her bond with her brother and sister is built on the foundation of warmth and strength provided by their parents in their childhood.

Wishing Sanjay on the Siblings Day, she penned the caption, "Our childhood was shaped by the warmth and strength of our parents, and that love still lives on in the bond we share as siblings. Thankful for @duttsanjay and @namrata62, today and always. (Red heart emoji) #SiblingsDay (sic)."

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt also reacted to the post with a red heart emoji.

On the work front, basking in the success of "Dhurandhar", Sanjay will next be seen in “Aakhri Sawaal”, which is being made under the direction of National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang.

“Aakhri Sawaal” shares the tale of Vicky, a brilliant yet volatile scholar, who accuses his mentor, Professor Gopal Nadkarni, of bias after his thesis is rejected. What begins as a private academic dispute soon escalates into a nationally televised debate.

The makers have already unveiled the intriguing teaser of the forthcoming drama.

"Aakhri Sawaal" has been backed by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, and co-produced by Puneet Nanda, Dr. Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Ujjwal Anand.

The story, screenplay, and dialogues of the movie have been written by Utkarsh Naithani. Monty Sharma has scored the tunes for the film, with lyrics provided by Kumar Vishwas.

"Aakhri Sawaal" is slated to reach the cinema halls on May 8 this year.

--IANS

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