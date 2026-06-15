June 15, 2026 4:49 PM हिंदी

AICWA demands high-level investigation into Sanchita Ugale's death

AICWA demands high-level investigation into Sanchita Ugale's death

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) The sudden demise of actress Sanchita Ugale has left the entire television industry in a state of shock.

All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has now urged the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, to order a high-level inquiry into the death of Sanchita Ugale.

AICWA has requested an in-depth investigation into every possible angle of the case to ensure justice to the deceased and his family.

An official statement shared by the Association read, "Her untimely departure has left her family shattered and the entire Indian film industry mourning the loss of a young talent whose memories will live on forever.”

"Every life is precious. The truth behind this tragic incident must come out, and the family of Sanchita Ugale deserves nothing less than a fair, impartial, and thorough investigation. AICWA urges the authorities to leave no stone unturned and to ensure that all aspects of this case are examined with complete transparency," they further shared

AICWA has further urged the Government of Maharashtra and the concerned authorities to establish a dedicated committee to examine the increasing number of deaths and mental health-related crises being reported within the entertainment industry.

Additionally, they have also asked to review the safety, well-being, and support systems available to the artists.

"In recent years, the Indian entertainment industry has witnessed several deaths and alleged suicide cases. In many instances, questions raised by family members, colleagues, and the public have remained unanswered. Therefore, it is essential that investigators examine all available evidence, circumstances, and possible angles in this case with complete transparency," the statement further read.

According to police reports, Sanchita Ugale died by suicide at her residence in Sai Santoshi Building, in Nalasopara East, Mumbai. The unfortunate incident took place on June 14 between 7:00 pm and 7:30 pm.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Sonam Khan shares rare memories of Sridevi: ‘Behind the queen was a childlike soul’

Sonam Khan shares rare memories of Sridevi: ‘Behind the queen was a childlike soul’

Ajay Dishan's character in Vijay Antony-starrer 'Nooru Saami' revealed (Photo Credit: Vijay Antony Film Corporation/X)

Ajay Dishan's character in Vijay Antony-starrer 'Nooru Saami' revealed

India and Norway discuss bilateral ties and evolving global priorities

India and Norway discuss bilateral ties and evolving global priorities

PM Modi, Slovak counterpart Fico explore new avenues of cooperation in several sectors

PM Modi, Slovak counterpart Fico explore new avenues of cooperation in several sectors

PM Modi to lead International Day of Yoga 2026 celebrations in Kolkata

PM Modi to lead International Day of Yoga 2026 celebrations in Kolkata

Naseeruddin Shah: J.R.D. Tata carried his greatness quietly, as a matter of habit

Naseeruddin Shah: J.R.D. Tata carried his greatness quietly, as a matter of habit

After injury layoff, Neeraj Chopra set to start season in Doha Diamond League. Photo credit: @NeerajChopra/X

After injury layoff, Neeraj Chopra set to start season in Doha Diamond League

Saurabh Sachdeva on his Punjabi debut Ishqnama: Felt an instant connection with the story

Saurabh Sachdeva on his Punjabi debut Ishqnama: Felt an instant connection with the story

IB warns of ISI plot to recruit illegal Bangladeshi nationals facing repatriation

IB warns of ISI plot to recruit illegal Bangladeshi nationals facing repatriation

Chennai Bulls’ Mohit embraces responsibility as Indian rugby's 'poster boy' (Credit: RPL)

Chennai Bulls’ Mohit embraces responsibility as Indian rugby's 'poster boy'