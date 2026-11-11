November 11, 2026 9:45 PM हिंदी

Priya Bhavani Shankar announces her wedding to boyfriend Rajvel in cute fashion; says "Well, this happened!"

Priya Bhavani Shankar announces her wedding to boyfriend Rajvel in cute fashion; says

Chennai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actress Priya Bhavani Shankar on Wednesday wed her long-time boyfriend Rajvel Raj at a beautiful but closed wedding ceremony that was attended only by close friends and family members.

The actress shared the happy news by sharing pictures of her wedding on social media. She wrote, "Well, this happened! (heart symbol) 11.11.2026."

The actress wore a lovely red saree for her wedding, while the bridegroom was seen sporting a white Kurta with a light floral design embedded on it.

The wedding was a classy and elegant affair, which was filled with joy and laughter.

Priya Bhavani Shankar, who has delivered several hits in both Tamil and Telugu cinema, has been dating Rajvel for a long time. In January this year, the actress had penned an adorable birthday wish to her boyfriend in which she had gone on to explain what she loved the most about him.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen the birthday wish, Priya Bhavani Shankar had said, "You wake up at impossible hours in Australia, hope fully on, watch Man U matches, ride the emotions, and somehow end up disappointed more often than not… but never surprised. That’s what I love most — the loyalty and commitment through highs, lows, and the very questionable seasons."

The actress had gone on to say, "Your long-standing prayer is still CR7 lifting the World Cup in 2026, so on your birthday I’ve added mine to yours. The universe has been informed. Happy Birthday to my favourite person to laugh with, argue with, and stay in love with without trying. You are my home @rajvel.rs."

On the work front, Priya Bhavani Shankar's recently released Telugu film, 'Irumudi', featuring Ravi Teja in the lead, has gone on to emerge a blockbuster. In Tamil, her upcoming film, director Ajay Gnanamuthu's eagerly awaited horror thriller 'Demonte Colony 3', is slated to hit screens for Pongal next year.

The film, which features actor Arulnithi in the lead along with her, is among the most eagerly awaited as the second instalment of the franchise 'Demonte Colony 2' had gone on to emerge a huge blockbuster.

--IANS

mkr/

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