November 11, 2026 9:44 PM हिंदी

INS Trishul concludes port call at Safaga Naval Base in Egypt

INS Trishul concludes port call at Safaga Naval Base in Egypt

Cairo/New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Indian Naval Ship (INS) Trishul has concluded its port call at Safaga Naval Base in Egypt as part of ongoing operational deployment, the Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.

The port call further reinforced the growing India–Egypt defence and maritime partnership , in the backdrop of the 11th India–Egypt Joint Defence Committee (JDC) meeting held in Cairo in April 2026.

The 11th JDC meeting provided an institutional framework for advancing defence commitments under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Defence Cooperation signed in September 2022, following the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in 2023.

"During the visit, the Commanding Officer of INS Trishul called on RAdm MD Abd El Maksoud, Commander, Red Sea Naval Base, Egypt. Discussions covered maritime security in the Gulf of Suez and the strategic significance of the Red Sea. The ship's crew also visited Egyptian Naval Ship ENS Port Said (976), gaining insights into its operational capabilities and the best practices followed by the Egyptian Navy," read a statement issued by the ministry.

"The visit further featured reciprocal interactions between personnel of the Indian and Egyptian navies, along with joint diving training activities. These professional engagements provided opportunities for exchange of operational experience, sharing of Best Practices and furthering mutual understanding between the two navies," it added.

The port call reaffirmed the longstanding defence ties between India and Egypt and their shared commitment to maritime security and regional stability. Following completion of the engagements, INS Trishul proceeded for the next phase of her operational deployment.

Last week, INS Trishul had concluded its port call at Souda Bay in Greece as part of her ongoing deployment in the Mediterranean Sea. The visit, Indian Navy stated on Friday, provided an opportunity to further strengthen maritime engagement between the Indian Navy and the Hellenic Navy through professional interactions, operational discussions and cultural engagements.

During the port call, the Commanding Officer of INS Trishul called on senior functionaries of the Hellenic Navy, as well as the heads of the NATO Maritime Interdiction Operational Training Centre (NMIOTC) and US Naval Support Activity (NSA), Souda Bay.

"The interactions focussed on operational logistics requirements, cooperation and mutual support amongst partner navies. The discussions provided an opportunity to exchange views on areas of common interest and explore avenues for facilitating operational support and cooperation," the Indian Navy mentioned.

"Professional engagements between Indian and Hellenic Naval personnel included cross-visits and interactions. Hellenic Naval personnel also visited INS Trishul and were familiarised with the ship and its capabilities through an onboard tour. These interactions provided an opportunity for personnel of both navies to gain insights into each other's professional practices and exchange experiences," it added.

--IANS

/as

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