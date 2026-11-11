Mani Ratnam's 'Inji Vellam' to hit screens on January 29 next year

Chennai, Nov 11(IANS) The makers of ace director Mani Ratnam's eagerly awaited entertainer 'Inji Vellam', featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi in the lead, on Wednesday announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on January 29 next year.

Taking to its social media timelines, Madras Talkies, the production house of ace director Mani Ratnam and one of the production houses producing the film, wrote, "Save the date. Subaskaran Presents. #InjiVellam from Jan 29th, Worldwide."

Jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, the film has music by Oscar winner A R Rahman. In March this year, Madras Talkies had confirmed that A R Rahman was composing music for the film.

The film has cinematography by well known cinematographer Avik Mukhopadhayay and editing by Mani Ratnam's trusted editor Sreekar Prasad. Costumes for the breezy entertainer have been designed by Eka Lakhani. Art direction for the film is being handled by Sharmishta Roy.

While the stunts in the film have been choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan, dances in the film have been choreographed by Brinda Gopal. Make-up is by Ranjith Ambady.

The makers had announced the title of the film in September this year, with a cute clip that only had voiceovers. The brief clip featured a conversation between Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi. Sai Pallavi says that he (Vijay Sethupathi) is the inji (ginger) and that she is the vellam (jaggery) in the title. She then changes it to she being the inji and he being the vellam. Eventually, Vijay Sethupathi ends the confusion saying that he is the ginger and she is the jaggery.

It may be recalled that Vijay Sethupathi, in an interview to a media house, had disclosed that he found Mani Ratnam to be very fast and that he had requested the ace director that he would come whenever he got time to read the script along with him and try to understand what it was that the ace filmmaker expected from him for this role.

This is not the first time that Vijay Sethupathi is working with Mani Ratnam. The star has already worked with the ace director in his earlier film, 'Chekka Chevantha Vaanam.'

--IANS

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