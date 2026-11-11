November 11, 2026 8:05 PM हिंदी

Mona Singh reunites with the '3 Idiots' director Rajkumar Hirani on Diwali

Mona Singh reunites with the '3 Idiots' director Rajkumar Hirani on Diwali

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actress Mona Singh reunited with the '3 Idiots' director Rajkumar Hirani this Diwali.

On Wednesday, Mona took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a few photos from the Diwali celebration hosted by the 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' maker.

In the first photo, Mona posed with Hirani, with Hirani's son Vir joining the two for the next click. Boman Irani and Sunil Grover were also seen enjoying Hirani's Diwali bash.

Expressing her gratitude to the filmmaker and his family for making her feel at home during the festive season, Mona captioned the post, "Thank u Manjeet mam, Vir, n Raju sir for the most wonderful diwali party , and for making me feel right at home (Two red heart emojis) (sic)."

It must be noted that Mona essayed the role of Kareena Kapoor's sister and Boman Irani's daughter in '3 Idiots'.

She has also worked with Vir in the crime drama, ‘Pritam Pedro’, co-starring Arshad Warsi.

Known for her work in ‘Happy Patel’, ‘Border 2’, ‘Kohrra’ season 2, ‘Subedaar’, and ‘Maa Kasam’, Mona recently looked back on her early days in the industry and how her family's support played an imperative role in her journey.

“When I started my acting journey, I was very new and didn’t know anyone in the industry, but my family supported me. My dad had told me not to shift right away. He said, ‘Since you don’t have work at the moment, I don’t want you to move there right now. You don’t know anybody there. Once something is confirmed, then you can move, I said, ‘Okay’”," she shared.

Mona further added, "Back then, I was still new and didn’t have much experience. I used to travel from pune via the old highway to Mumbai. I would get off at Dadar, travel to Mahalakshmi for auditions, and return home at 11 at night. I would tell my parents, ‘Today, I gave this audition, I did this, I did that. There were so many calls when I would get shortlisted but still wouldn’t get the role. And then, you know, I auditioned for Jassi, and there was no looking back."

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Religious preacher in Pakistan defends child marriage on social media: Report

Pakistani religious preacher defends child marriage on social media: Report

Youth Olympics: India's Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei storms into final of men's 50kg boxing (Credit: BFI)

Youth Olympics: India's Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei storms into final of men's 50kg boxing

Mani Ratnam's 'Inji Vellam' to hit screens on January 29 next year (Photo: Madras Talkies/X)

Mani Ratnam's 'Inji Vellam' to hit screens on January 29 next year

Mona Singh reunites with the '3 Idiots' director Rajkumar Hirani on Diwali

Mona Singh reunites with the '3 Idiots' director Rajkumar Hirani on Diwali

Gajraj Rao says people need to realise the irreversible damage to lungs from explosives

Gajraj Rao says people need to realise the irreversible damage to lungs from explosives

Pakistan: Reports reveal deepening poverty, human development crisis

Pakistan: Reports reveal deepening poverty, human development crisis

England drop women’s Test against West Indies, line up four red-ball games for Ashes build-up. Photo credit: IANS file photo

England drop women’s Test against West Indies, line up four red-ball games for Ashes build-up

Sharwanand's 'Bhogi' release postponed! (Photo: Sampath Nandi/X)

Sharwanand's 'Bhogi' release postponed!

Kartik Aaryan's Bhai Dooj celebration with sister: Shoot pe bhi gift lene aa gayi

Kartik Aaryan's Bhai Dooj celebration with sister: Shoot pe bhi gift lene aa gayi

From Bihar to Delhi: Preparations gather pace for Chhath Puja 2026

From Bihar to Delhi: Preparations gather pace for Chhath Puja 2026