Youth Olympics: India's Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei storms into final of men's 50kg boxing

Dakar (Senegal), Nov 11 (IANS) Indian boxer Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei stormed into the final of the Men's 50kg boxing competition at the 2026 Summer Youth Olympics in Dakar, defeating Colombia's Izzon Jeffrey Galea Arevalo 5-0 on points in the semifinal bout on Wednesday.

Playing from the red corner, Meetei dominated the bout and won it on the cards scored by all five judges. The bout was scored 28-27, 28-27, 28-27, 29-26 and 28-27 by the five judges.

In the final, Meetei will meet Kristian Jubani of Ireland, who blanked Alan Jesus Ocampo Cano of Mexico 5-0 in the other semifinal.

Meetei had defeated Namibia's Abraham Kalenga via Referee Stops Contest (RSC) in Round 1 at 1:57 to advance to the semifinals and assure India of a medal.

In the quarterfinals, he handed Faye Cheikh Ibrahima Fall of Senegal 5-0 on points.

This is the second medal India has secured in boxing competitions at the Youth Olympics.

Earlier, Gunjan defeated Mexico's Atena Sofia Juarez Calero 5-0 in the Women's 48 kg category to advance to the semifinals and assured India of a medal.

Gunjan received a bye in the first round and got directly into the quarterfinals.

Gunjan will be taking on Lilly Bassett of Great Britain in the semifinals of the Women's 48 kg. If she fails to progress any further, she will return with a bronze medal.

India have so far won medals in wrestling and swimming at the 2026 Summer Youth Olympics for a tally of nine medals -- three silver and five bronze medals till the morning session on Wednesday (Nov 11).

--IANS

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