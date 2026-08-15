August 15, 2026 6:41 PM हिंदी

Govt to host BRICS ICT Track to advance digital cooperation

Govt to host BRICS ICT Track to advance digital cooperation

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will host a five‑day BRICS Information and Communication Technologies Track in Pune from August 17 to August 21 to strengthen cooperation in information and communication technologies, an official statement said on Saturday.

As part of India’s BRICS Chairship for 2026, the program to advance secure, inclusive and resilient digital ecosystems, will be held as part of a series of meetings on key areas being held across the country under the BRICS platform.

BRICS brings together eleven major emerging markets and developing countries of the world, including Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

The event will bring together communications ministers, senior government officials and ICT experts from BRICS member countries, the statement from the Ministry of Communications said.

The programme will include three key events designed to deepen collaboration on connectivity, cybersecurity, digital skills and innovation, the ministry said.

Delegates will deliberate on priority areas such as developing ICT Ecosystems for universal, meaningful, affordable, sustainable and resilient connectivity; trusted, secure and human‑centric digital environments; digital skills and capacity development.

Further, deliberations will also focus on strengthening innovation, startups and entrepreneurship in ICT, including artificial intelligence and next‑generation communications, the statement added.

India will host the Digital BRICS Forum and Expo on August 20, 2026, providing a platform for discussions and showcasing cooperation in emerging digital technologies and resilient ICT ecosystems.

“Ministers from BRICS member countries are expected to deliberate on the priorities of the BRICS ICT Track and advance cooperation in sustainable & resilient ICT ecosystems, cybersecurity & trustworthy ICT, digital skilling & capacity building and innovation, startups & entrepreneurship,” the statement noted.

—IANS

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