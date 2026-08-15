Aathmika: I believe in India where freedom is not just inherited but fiercely protected!

Chennai, Aug 15 (IANS) Wishing all Indians a very happy Independence Day on Saturday, Tamil actress Aathmika stressed on the fact that she believed in India, where freedom was not just inherited but fiercely protected.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen her thoughts on India on the occasion of the country's Independence Day, actress Aathmika wrote, "I believe in India where freedom is not just inherited but fiercely protected. I believe in India where we have the courage to question what must change."

She further went on to add, "I believe in India where our differences don't divide us but make us stronger. I believe in India where we don't fear change, we create it."

The actress concluded her post saying, "I believe in India that believes in its people. I believe in the India that we are becoming. Happy Independence Day!"

It may be recalled that Aathmika had, a few days ago, observed that it took a lot of courage for one to choose the life they wanted to live and that she had promised herself that no amount of disappointment, discomfort or misunderstanding would get to decide the way she chose to live.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen her thoughts on living life on one's own terms, Aathmika had observed, "I often share thoughts that come from my experiences. Sometimes people assume that I’m always going through something. But that’s not really it.I think deeply. I reflect. I observe. I process. And sometimes I just put those thoughts into words because maybe somewhere, someone else feels the same."

She went on to add, "The truth is, choosing the life you want to live isn’t always easy.It takes a lot of courage. But one thing I promised myself!!! No amount of disappointment, discomfort or misunderstanding gets to decide the way I choose to live."

Stating that she did not want her experiences to change the person she was, the actress had gone on to say, "I still want to laugh, explore, love, learn and experience this life fully. Not because everything has been easy. But because I choose not to let the difficult parts take away the beautiful ones."

--IANS

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