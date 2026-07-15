Pressure is on Argentina, they are the world champions: England defender Guehi

Atlanta, July 15 (IANS) As England prepares to face Argentina in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals, the Three Lions' defender Marc Guehi insists the pressure is on Lionel Scaloni's side.

England will face Argentina for the first time in more than 20 years when they meet in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals on Wednesday. The Three Lions have a long and storied history with La Albiceleste, having gone head-to-head with them at five previous World Cups and come out on top on three occasions.

"The pressure is on them, they are the world champions," said Guehi before the last-four tie. "It's the game of your life. You have do what you can for your country."

Meanwhile, winger Noni Madueke believes England have developed a fear factor at this summer's tournament after reaching the semi-finals for the fourth time in history. He insisted that the Three Lions’ in-form forwards will have the opposition concerned as England continue their bid to add a second star to the shirt in the United States.

“Like (Bukayo) Saka said, we have match-winners and going through the tournament we haven’t really focused on the opposition in a sense where we’re worried about them. “I feel like other teams will be more worried about us.”

“A lot of times it comes down to moments,” added Saka. “We’ve got a lot of players who can produce those moments so you’ve just got to stay focused, keep the ball out of your net and then you just know that one of us in the front line is going to produce a moment of magic and win the game for the team.”

England boss Thomas Tuchel could become only the fourth manager to reach a World Cup final with a team other than their home nation - and first since Austrian Ernst Happel with the Netherlands in 1978. But his England will have their work cut out against Argentina, who are in the World Cup's last four for the third time in the past four editions.

--IANS

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