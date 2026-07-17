President Murmu’s upcoming visit reflects India's growing engagement with Central, Eastern Europe: MEA

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu’s upcoming visit to Moldova, North Macedonia and Romania reflects India's growing engagement with Central and Eastern Europe, Sibi George, Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday during a special briefing.

"The three-nation visits reflect India's growing engagement with Central and Eastern Europe and reaffirm our commitment to strengthening our partnerships with the countries in the region. It also complements India's broader engagement with Europe and the strategic partnership with the European Union," the MEA Secretary said during the briefing.

He also said that these countries have the potential to play a significant role in regional trade and energy due to their strategic location and infrastructure.

"Due to their geo-strategic location at the crossroads of major transport routes with well-developed highways, rail, and energy corridors linking Southeastern and Central Europe, these countries have the potential to play a significant role in regional trade and energy. It makes them a natural transport corridor through the Balkans, providing access to the wider European markets," noted Secretary George.

He also highlighted the interest of these countries in engaging with India and how this visit would take it forward.

"These countries are keen to position themselves as a gateway for Indian businesses to the Western Balkans and Europe. The visit would provide a significant opportunity for the businesses from both sides to strengthen bilateral economic ties. The visit would be an important step in our engagement with Europe and also to strengthen collaboration in the three Ts: Trade, Technology, and Tourism," he highlighted.

According to the MEA Secretary, the three-nation visit is of considerable historic significance as it marks the first-ever bilateral visits by an Indian President to Moldova and North Macedonia. The visit to Romania will be the first State Visit by an Indian President in over three decades, the previous such visit having been undertaken in 1994.

–IANS

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