July 17, 2026 9:34 PM हिंदी

President Murmu’s upcoming visit reflects India's growing engagement with Central, Eastern Europe: MEA

President Murmu’s upcoming visit reflects India's growing engagement with Central, Eastern Europe: MEA (File Image)

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu’s upcoming visit to Moldova, North Macedonia and Romania reflects India's growing engagement with Central and Eastern Europe, Sibi George, Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday during a special briefing.

"The three-nation visits reflect India's growing engagement with Central and Eastern Europe and reaffirm our commitment to strengthening our partnerships with the countries in the region. It also complements India's broader engagement with Europe and the strategic partnership with the European Union," the MEA Secretary said during the briefing.

He also said that these countries have the potential to play a significant role in regional trade and energy due to their strategic location and infrastructure.

"Due to their geo-strategic location at the crossroads of major transport routes with well-developed highways, rail, and energy corridors linking Southeastern and Central Europe, these countries have the potential to play a significant role in regional trade and energy. It makes them a natural transport corridor through the Balkans, providing access to the wider European markets," noted Secretary George.

He also highlighted the interest of these countries in engaging with India and how this visit would take it forward.

"These countries are keen to position themselves as a gateway for Indian businesses to the Western Balkans and Europe. The visit would provide a significant opportunity for the businesses from both sides to strengthen bilateral economic ties. The visit would be an important step in our engagement with Europe and also to strengthen collaboration in the three Ts: Trade, Technology, and Tourism," he highlighted.

According to the MEA Secretary, the three-nation visit is of considerable historic significance as it marks the first-ever bilateral visits by an Indian President to Moldova and North Macedonia. The visit to Romania will be the first State Visit by an Indian President in over three decades, the previous such visit having been undertaken in 1994.

–IANS

ksk/as

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh Gen Z protest erupts over exam crisis, ‘farm chicken’ remark by Education Minister (File Image)

Bangladesh Gen Z protest erupts over exam crisis, ‘farm chicken’ remark by Education Minister

Mason’s daughter makes history, cracks NEET (UG) exam (Photo: IANS)

Mason’s daughter makes history, cracks NEET (UG) exam

UN human rights offfice raises serious concerns about deadly unrest in PoK (File Image)

UN human rights offfice raises serious concerns about deadly unrest in PoK

Alireza Firouzja beat D. Gukesh to extend lead after second round of the Chennai Grand Masters 2026 at the Westin Hotel in Chennai on Friday. Photo credit: TNCA

Chennai Grand Masters 2026: Firouzja beat Gukesh to extend lead after second round

Conflict in West Asia has claimed lives of 14 Indian seafarers, two remain missing: MEA (File Image)

Conflict in West Asia has claimed lives of 14 Indian seafarers, two remain missing: MEA

Sir Garry Sobers, cricket's greatest all-rounder, dies at 89

Sir Garry Sobers, cricket's greatest all-rounder, dies at 89

Historic cargo service between Kolkata and Nepal's Biratnagar begins

Historic cargo service between Kolkata and Nepal's Biratnagar begins

Significant portion of Bangladesh's future workforce being shaped through madrasas: Report (File image)

Significant portion of Bangladesh's future workforce being shaped through madrasas: Report

Ayhika Mukherjee hands Sofia Polcanova first defeat as HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades beat Ahmedabad APL Pipers 9-6 in a Season 7 match of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Taleigao near Panaji on Friday. Photo credit: UTT

UTT Season 7: Ayhika hands Sofia Polcanova first defeat as Kolkata beat Ahmedabad

Individual opinion, considerable variance with facts: MEA rejects former Japanese minister's comment on bullet train (File Image)

Individual opinion, considerable variance with facts: MEA rejects former Japanese minister's comment on bullet train