President Murmu pays respect at 'Stephen the Great' monument in Moldova

Chisinau, July 20 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu paid respect at the Stefan cel Mare si Sfant monument in Moldova's capital Chisinau on Monday during her State Visit to the Eastern European nation.

According to the local government, the bronze monument commemorates Stefan cel Mare ('the Great'), Moldova’s greatest ruler who successfully defended the country from the Turkish invasion in the 15th century.

"President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes at the Monument of Stefan cel Mare si Sfant in Chisinau. The monument commemorates his enduring contribution to the country's history," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) wrote on X.

President Murmu arrived in Chisinau on Monday on the first leg of her State Visits to Moldova, North Macedonia and Romania, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian President to Moldova. She was warmly received at Chisinau International Airport by Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mihai Popsoi.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu and her Moldovan counterpart, Maia Sandu, held a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Chisinau, reviewing bilateral ties and discussing ways to further deepen cooperation.

Secretary (West) at MEA, Sibi George, and other officials were also present during the meeting.

Prior to the meeting, President Murmu was accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour at the Presidential Palace.

Addressing the India-Moldova Business Forum in Chisinau, President Murmu said India sees trusted international partnerships as central to achieving shared prosperity and sustainable economic growth.

"India offers good business opportunities for Moldovan companies for trade and business. We remain committed to fostering a transparent, predictable and investor-friendly business environment," the President said.

Describing her visit as the first-ever State Visit by an Indian President to Moldova, President Murmu said that it reflects India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties across political, economic, cultural and people-to-people spheres.

"My visit to Moldova is the first State Visit by an Indian President, which reflects India's commitment to deepening engagement with Moldova in all spheres, including political, economic, cultural and people-to-people ties. I am accompanied by a large business delegation from India," President Murmu said.

"Their presence demonstrates the growing confidence of Indian industry in Moldova's economic potential and its commitment to building long-term partnerships," the President stated.

–IANS

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