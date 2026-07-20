President Murmu, Moldovan counterpart Sandu discuss ways to deepen cooperation

Chisinau, July 20 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu and Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu held a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Chisinau on Monday, reviewing bilateral ties and discussing ways to further deepen cooperation.

Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George, and other officials were also present during the meeting.

Prior to the meeting, President Murmu was accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour at the Presidential palace.

"President Droupadi Murmu was warmly received by President Maia Sandu of Moldova at the Presidential Palace in Chisinau and accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour. The two leaders held productive and forward-looking discussions covering the entire spectrum of our bilateral partnership," the President's Secretariat posted on X.

"The President said that the first-ever State Visit by an Indian President to the Republic of Moldova marks a historic milestone and reflects the growing friendship and mutual trust between the two countries," it added.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal termed the discussions between President Murmu and Sandu "productive" and said that the talks reaffirmed the shared commitment to unlock new opportunities and expand bilateral ties.

"President Droupadi Murmu held productive bilateral talks with President Maia Sandu of Moldova at the Presidential Palace in Chișinau. The two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of India–Moldova cooperation and discussed ways to further deepen collaboration. The discussions reaffirmed the shared commitment to unlock new opportunities and expand bilateral ties," Jaiswal posted on X.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu arrived in Chisinau on the first leg of her three-nation visit, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian President to Moldova. She was warmly received at Chisinau International Airport by Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mihai Popșoi.

"President Droupadi Murmu reached Chisinau, Moldova on the first leg of her State Visits to Moldova, North Macedonia and Romania. On her arrival at Chisinau International Airport, she was warmly received by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova, Mr. Mihai Popsoi. This is the first ever visit by an Indian President to Moldova," the President's Secretariat posted on X.

During her visit, taking place at the invitation of Sandu, President Murmu will also meet Moldova Parliament's President Igor Grosu. She will also have interaction with members of the Moldova-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, address a Business Forum and members of the Indian Community, according to the MEA.

"India and Moldova enjoy warm and friendly relations. This visit would mark a significant and historical milestone and elevate bilateral ties to a broad-based partnership. There is good scope for mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of agriculture, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, IT and education," the MEA said in statement.

The Moldova leg marks the first stop of President Murmu's three-nation visit, following which she will travel to North Macedonia and Romania for high-level engagements.

--IANS

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