President Murmu meets Moldova Parliament Speaker, Parliamentary Friendship Group members

Chisinau, July 20 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday visited Moldova's Parliament and met Speaker Igor Grosu and Members of the Parliamentary Friendship Group.

During the meeting, President Murmu expressed confidence that the leaders of India and Moldova will continue to build a stronger, future-oriented and mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries, a statement released by President's Secretariat mentioned.

"President Murmu was accompanied by Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Smt. Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya and Members of Parliament Dr. Dinesh Sharma and Shri Vijay Baghel," it added.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu paid her respects at the Stefan cel Mare si Sfant monument in Chisinau.

President Murmu also held a meeting with Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu at the Presidential Palace in Chisinau, where they reviewed bilateral ties and discussed ways to further deepen cooperation.

Prior to the meeting, President Murmu was accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour at the Presidential Palace. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal termed the discussions "productive" and said that the talks reaffirmed the shared commitment to unlock new opportunities and expand bilateral ties.

"President Droupadi Murmu held productive bilateral talks with President Maia Sandu of Moldova at the Presidential Palace in Chișinau. The two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of India–Moldova cooperation and discussed ways to further deepen collaboration. The discussions reaffirmed the shared commitment to unlock new opportunities and expand bilateral ties," Jaiswal posted on X.

President Murmu also addressed the India-Moldova Business Forum and invited Moldovan businesses to explore investment and trade opportunities in India, saying the country is among the world's fastest-growing major economies and offers a transparent, predictable and investor-friendly business environment as it moves towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Addressing the India-Moldova Business Forum in Chisinau during her State Visit to Moldova, President Murmu said India sees trusted international partnerships as central to achieving shared prosperity and sustainable economic growth.

“India offers good business opportunities for Moldovan companies for trade and business. We remain committed to fostering a transparent, predictable and investor-friendly business environment,” the President said.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu arrived in Chisinau on the first leg of her three-nation visit, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian President to Moldova. She was warmly received at Chisinau International Airport by Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mihai Popșoi.

The Moldova leg marks the first stop of President Murmu's three-nation visit, following which she will head to North Macedonia and Romania for high-level engagements.

--IANS

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