President Murmu extends greetings on the eve of Vijayadashami

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday extended greetings to fellow citizens on the eve of Vijayadashami and called for a united resolve to build an inclusive society and a Viksit Bharat.

In her message, the President said, “On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Indians living in the country and abroad.”

She said, “The festival of Vijayadashami has a special significance. It symbolises the victory of Bhagwan Shri Ram over Ravana. Bhagwan Shri Ram is revered as the embodiment of righteousness and moral conduct.”

This festival celebrates the triumph of Dharma and justice over Adharma and injustice, she said.

“Indian culture is rooted in the ideals of morality and duty. On this occasion, let us resolve to uphold the noble ideals of our cultural traditions and contribute towards building an inclusive society and a Viksit Bharat,” she said.

“On this sacred occasion, I extend my heartfelt wishes for the happiness, good health and well-being of all citizens,” said Murmu.

In a separate development, official sources said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend Dussehra celebrations at IP Extension in east Delhi on Tuesday.

Elaborate arrangements are being made ahead of the Prime Minister's expected participation in the festivities at IP Extension.

The Dussehra festival traditionally features the burning of effigies of Ravan to symbolise the victory of good over evil. The festival is celebrated across the country with religious fervour and enthusiasm, commemorating the triumph of good over evil.

Prime Minister Modi has frequently participated in prominent Dussehra celebrations in the national capital over the years.

Last year, however, the Prime Minister's scheduled visit to the Dussehra event at Patparganj in East Delhi on October 2 was cancelled due to heavy rainfall.

In 2024, PM Modi attended the Ramleela celebrations at Parade Ground near Delhi's Red Fort alongside President Murmu. The event was organised by the Shri Dharmik Leela Committee as part of the annual festivities.

In 2023 and 2019, the Prime Minister participated in the Ravan Dahan celebrations organised by the Shri Ramleela Society at Dwarka Sector 10 in Delhi.

--IANS

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