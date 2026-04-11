April 12, 2026 1:16 AM हिंदी

President Murmu expresses condolences over Katihar road accident

Katihar: Wreckage of a vehicle seen after a road accident, in Katihar district of Bihar on Saturday, April 11, 2026. (IANS/Video Grab)

Patna, April 12 (IANS) After the devastating road accident in Bihar’s Katihar district on Saturday evening claimed 10 lives and 25 others were injured, President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep condolences to those who lost their loved ones.

While releasing a statement on her official X handle, the President said, “The news of the deaths of people in a road accident in Katihar, Bihar, is extremely heartbreaking. I express my condolences to the bereaved families and pray that all the injured persons recover swiftly.”

Besides the President of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed deep condolences and grief over it.

“The mishap in Katihar, Bihar, is extremely painful. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” PM Modi said in a written statement.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families and termed the incident extremely tragic.

He announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for the families of each deceased from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and Rs 50,000 assistance for each injured person.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to ensure proper and timely medical treatment for the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.

The accident occurred near Basgada Chowk under the jurisdiction of Korha Police Station on National Highway number 31, where a bus and a pickup vehicle collided head-on, leading to heavy casualties.

Eyewitnesses stated that the bus, reportedly at high speed, collided head-on with the pickup van.

The impact was so intense that both vehicles were reduced to mangled wreckage.

With the help of locals and police, the injured were rushed to nearby health facilities, including the Katihar Sadar Hospital.

Hospital authorities have been placed on high alert, and treatment is being carried out on a priority basis.

Some of the injured remain in critical condition, raising concerns that the death toll could rise further.

The tragic incident has cast a pall of mourning over the region, once again highlighting the urgent need for stricter road safety enforcement to prevent such loss of lives.

--IANS

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