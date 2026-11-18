Srinagar, Nov 18 (IANS) Socio-political activist Tasleema Akhtar on Wednesday applauded the security forces after their joint operation resulted in the killing of Laskar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative Lateef Bhat, while cautioning that the presence of local militants create opportunities for Pakistan-sponsored terrorists to infiltrate into the Kashmir Valley.

She also urged youth in Jammu and Kashmir to refrain from joining militancy, which has caused "immense destruction" and "pushed Kashmir backward".

Lateef Bhat, the lone surviving terrorist of the November 11 Kulgam terror attack on CRPF personnel, was killed in a gunfight with the joint security forces in the Zangalpora/Laroo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, Lateef Bhat had killed Head Constable Ashiq Hussain in Anantnag and two migrant workers were attacked at a block kiln in Kilam village of Kulgam. Both workers later succumbed to their injuries.

Reacting on the operation, Akhtar said: "I would like to congratulate and salute the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army for this major achievement. This is an important step towards achieving the goal of creating a terror-free society."

"We fully support this effort because this ideology, which has persisted since the 1990s, has caused immense devastation in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the Kashmir Valley," she added.

Regarding the presence of local militancy in the Kashmir Valley, the activist said: "The presence of such local militants is not good for Jammu and Kashmir. Their existence creates opportunities for Pakistan-sponsored terrorists to infiltrate, as they provide guidance and support on the ground."

"I believe that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir should understand that since the 1990s, supporting or joining militancy has brought them nothing. It has only pushed Kashmir backward and caused immense destruction. Today, there is peace, prosperity, and development, and it is encouraging to see progress being made every day," she added.

Akhtar asserted that youth in Jammu and Kashmir have now chosen the path of peace.

The socio-political activist also spoke regarding the deteriorating situation in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"The entire world is watching how Pakistan has failed to manage PoK," she said.

Referring to atrocities in PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan, she added: "Almost every day, shells are fired at them, even at their homes by the Pakistani military. They are being treated with great brutality, and bullets are being fired at them."

Noting that innocent children are being killed due to the atrocities, Tasleema Akhtar appealed all civil society organisations and social activists to "support humanity and stand with the people there".

"We have no issue with the people of Pakistan. Our opposition is only to terrorism. We are against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, and we want the people there to live peacefully and prosperously," she stressed.

--IANS

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