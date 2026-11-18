New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The government is committed to ensuring that unclaimed investor money is returned to its rightful owners, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra said while inaugurating a Niveshak Shivir organised by the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) in the national capital, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

"The government must reach out to the people so that money belonging to citizens is returned to its rightful owners," Malhotra said at the investor facilitation camp jointly organised by IEPFA, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and market infrastructure institutions.

The minister said over 62,700 investor claims were approved during the last financial year, while more than 2,500 investors have received in-person assistance through previous Niveshak Shivirs, according to the statement from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

He added that the initiative would be expanded to more cities in the coming months.

The one-day camp that was held here provided claimants with face-to-face grievance redressal, claim facilitation and assistance in recovering unclaimed dividends and shares.

Representatives from IEPFA, SEBI, NSE, BSE, NSDL, CDSL, registrars and transfer agents as well as several listed companies with substantial unclaimed dividend accounts, participated in the event.

Dedicated service desks helped investors complete KYC formalities, update nominations and resolve pending claims related to dividends and shares that had remained unclaimed for six to seven years, enabling direct resolution without intermediaries.

The minister visited facilitation booths and interacted with claimants, assuring them of continued government support in resolving their grievances and recovering their investments.

Malhotra also met ‘Niveshak Didis’, volunteers associated with IEPFA's investor awareness programme aimed at improving financial literacy in regional areas, particularly among women.

He presented letters of appreciation recognising their contribution to investor education efforts.

According to the government, the programme is part of a nationwide outreach effort to provide investor services in cities with significant volumes of unclaimed investments, while promoting investor awareness, transparency and trust in the financial ecosystem.

--IANS

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