Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor shared a special note after meeting the Prince of Wales, Prince William, during his visit to Mumbai for the Earthshot Prize 2026.

Taking to Instagram, Bebo shared pictures from her meeting with the royal and reflected on their conversation about their shared love for Hindi cinema and the influence of Indian films on audiences in the UK. Adding a touch of humor to her post, Kareena began by writing, “A prince once swept me off my feet. This one was lovely to meet.”

Calling it a privilege to meet Prince William, the ‘Jab We Met’ actress said they spoke about their mutual appreciation for Hindi cinema and how Indian films have created a special connection with audiences across the UK.

Sharing series of photos, Kareena wrote, “A prince once swept me off my feet. This one was lovely to meet. A true honour to meet His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to talk about our shared love for Hindi cinema, and the bond our films have built with audiences across the UK. It feels extra special as we celebrate 25 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…a film that brought so much of its heart to the UK. @karanjohar, you were a true pioneer in taking Hindi cinema overseas, and K3G showed the world how far our stories could travel. Thank you to you and @dharmamovies for making this moment possible. Some stories really do last forever.”

In the pictures, Kareena is seen sporting a stylish white outfit as she strikes poses with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, filmmaker Karan Johar and Prince William.

Speaking to media, Saif Ali Khan opened up about his meeting with the Prince of Wales, Prince William, during the latter's visit to Dharma Productions. Recalling their interaction, he revealed that they had an engaging conversation about films, music, and cricket. He also shared that they discussed his father, former Indian cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, fondly known as Tiger Pataudi, along with his experiences of playing cricket in England and India.

--IANS

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