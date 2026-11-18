New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that his current visit to Rome would further strengthen India’s economic partnership with Italy, unlock fresh investment opportunities and open new avenues for businesses in both countries.

The Indian minister lauded Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, for penning an article titled "Rome to New Delhi: Building trust, anticipating change" at the time of Goyal’s visit to Italy.

“The article beautifully captures the shared vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for taking India-Italy ties to greater heights, with a target of achieving 20 billion euros in bilateral trade by 2029,” Goyal said in a post on X.

“Look forward to co-chairing with you the 23rd India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation and the 4th India-Italy Business Forum. With bilateral trade having doubled in 10 years, these engagements will further strengthen our economic partnership, unlock fresh investment opportunities and open new avenues for businesses in both countries,” Goyal added.

Tajani wrote: “I am delighted to welcome back to Italy my friend Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry. Together, we will chair the 23rd edition of the Italy-India Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation and the fourth Italy-India Business Forum in only two years. The message is clear: Italy and India are determined to enhance their economic and trade partnership."

“Bilateral trade exchange has doubled in 10 years. Our prime ministers have set the target of 20 billion euros by 2029. India is already among the priority countries of our Export Promotion Plan. But for us, it is much more than a destination market. It is also a crucial partner for industrial cooperation, investment, and joint projects. More trade can be a driver for more investments, in both directions. This is the path we intend to pursue. The right conditions are all in place,” Tajani stated.

Tajani highlights the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a game changer that will lower tariffs in sectors like advanced manufacturing, industrial and agricultural machinery, packaging, automotive components, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals.

“Innovation will also be top on the agenda. Soon, we will open an Italian Innovation Centre in India. It will foster a more structured dialogue between our ecosystems: Start-up acceleration programmes, exchanges and joint projects between research centres and universities, and targeted initiatives for innovative companies and SMEs. A new edition of the Science and Innovation Dialogue took place in Rome recently. Around 1,000 Italian companies are already operating in India. Many have manufacturing facilities in the country. We aim to build on this presence and achieve even more,” Tajan further stated.

--IANS

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