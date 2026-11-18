Wellington, Nov 18 (IANS) India’s pursuit of a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final faces a demanding examination when they take on New Zealand in the opening Test, with Shubman Gill’s side needing to overcome a difficult record in the country and a home team arriving high on confidence.

The two-match series carries considerable weight for India, whose position in the championship standings leaves little room for setbacks. Gill’s team are fourth in the table and know that a clean sweep would significantly strengthen their qualification prospects ahead of a home series against Australia. Dropping points in New Zealand, however, could make the road to the final considerably more complicated.

History offers India little encouragement. Their last Test victory on New Zealand soil came in Hamilton in 2009, when MS Dhoni led the side to a 10-wicket win. India have managed only one Test victory in the country in the last five decades, despite establishing themselves as a formidable force across conditions elsewhere.

The challenge is particularly significant given the contrasting positions of the two teams in the longest format. New Zealand have carried the momentum of a 2-1 series victory in England, recovering from an early deficit to win their last Test assignment. Their success was built on disciplined seam bowling and batters capable of weathering difficult spells before putting pressure back on the opposition.

Conditions in Wellington could further strengthen the hosts’ hand. The movement on offer is likely to test India’s batting line-up, while New Zealand’s depth in pace bowling gives them the resources to maintain pressure across long periods. Matt Henry, in particular, will be one to watch after demonstrating his threat during the preceding ODI series. His ability to extract movement off the surface and consistently hit challenging lengths makes him a major obstacle for the visitors.

India, meanwhile, will need contributions from their senior players as well as the relatively inexperienced members of the touring group. Rishabh Pant’s return to the Test set-up adds an attacking dimension, but his preparation will be under scrutiny after injury limited his competitive cricket in recent months. His ability to counter the movement and bounce could prove important in determining how India negotiate the hosts’ pace attack.

Gill, who experienced India’s 2019 Test series defeat in New Zealand as a young member of the squad, has acknowledged the importance of this assignment. “If someone would have asked me a month ago which one of these three [series] that I would have liked to win, it would have definitely been the Test series.”

India’s selection decisions will also be closely watched, particularly around the pace combination supporting Jasprit Bumrah. Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj offer different options, while Ravindra Jadeja is expected to provide balance at No. 7.

The visitors have enjoyed success in the limited-overs leg of the tour, but the red-ball contest presents a different proposition. Against a settled New Zealand side with a formidable home record, India will need discipline, adaptability and sustained execution to turn their championship ambitions into a meaningful result.

When: Thursday, November 19 at 3:30 AM IST

Where: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Where to watch: The match will be shown live on the Sony Sports Network channels on TV, and live streaming is available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Squads:

India: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vc), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young

--IANS

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