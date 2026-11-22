Liverpool, Nov 22 (IANS) Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has urged his players to give their best from the opening whistle against Manchester United, saying they must be ‘all in’ throughout Sunday’s Premier League clash at Anfield.

Liverpool will host their arch-rivals on Sunday, with Iraola preparing to experience one of football’s biggest rivalries for the first time as the Reds’ head coach.

In his notes for the matchday programme, Iraola described the fixture as a privilege that comes with significant responsibility, given its history and importance to supporters of both clubs.

“Liverpool versus Manchester United can only ever create a sense of anticipation, no matter when and where the game is played and no matter who is involved. For us it is a privilege, and it is one that comes with a lot of responsibility because of what this rivalry means. The eyes of the world will be on us, and we should use this as a motivation,” he said.

The Liverpool coach stressed that his team could not afford to be distracted by the league standings and must prepare for the strongest possible challenge from United, particularly with the latter playing under new management.

“We should expect and prepare for the best version of United because they will definitely see this fixture as an opportunity to start showing the best of themselves, particularly under new management,” Iraola said.

Liverpool head into the fixture on the back of a 3-1 away victory against Crystal Palace, a result Iraola described as important and deserved. However, he acknowledged that the team’s home form needed improvement to match its performances on the road.

“Making the most of Anfield is something that we do not just want to do; we absolutely have to. The support has been there – at times it has been next level – so it is up to us to build on this by getting more positive results here,” he said.

Iraola also recalled Liverpool’s recent encounters against Manchester City and Arsenal, saying his side had come close to making the most of the atmosphere at Anfield but needed to turn such opportunities into positive results.

“That means being all in from the very start and in every single moment from then on. It also means making the most of each situation. If we can do this, I do not doubt that our chances of getting the kind of result that our fans and ourselves want will only increase,” he added.

--IANS

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