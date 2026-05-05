May 05, 2026 3:32 PM हिंदी

Premgi Amaran's post featuring clip from 'GOAT' showing Vijay in a car bearing registration number TN 07 CM 2026 goes viral!

Premgi Amaran's post featuring clip from 'GOAT' showing Vijay in a car bearing registration number TN 07 CM 2026 goes viral! (Photo Credit: Premgi Amaran /X)

Chennai, May 5 (IANS) A film clip that actor and music director Premgi Amaran posted on his X timeline which showed actor Vijay seated in a car bearing the registration number TN 07 CM 2026 has now gone viral in the wake of Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) scoring an emphatic win in the recently held Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The clip, which was taken from director Venkat Prabhu's 2024 film 'G O A T' (Greatest Of All Time), showed Vijay seated in a car and having a humourous conversation with Premgi Amaran. The car bore the registration number TN 07 CM 2026.

Posting the clip soon after it became evident that Vijay was likely to become the next Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Premgi Amaran wrote, "அன்றே கணித்தார் @vp_offl (Venkat Prabhu calculated this then itself). Check out the car number."

Director Venkat Prabhu, who quoted Premgi Amaran's tweet, responded with giggling smileys. The film, which released in 2024, had gone on to emerge a blockbuster.

For the unaware, actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay’s TVK has emerged as the surprise winner in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Contesting its maiden election, the party has not only made a dramatic entry but has also secured recognition as a major political force in the state.

In the 234-member TN Assembly, a party needs at least 118 seats for a clear majority. TVK is currently leading in 108 constituencies, leaving it 10 seats short of the halfway mark.

However, as Vijay has won from two constituencies -- Perambur and Tiruchy East, he will have to vacate one seat. That apart, one of the elected MLAs will have to be appointed as the Speaker. This means TVK will require the backing of at least 12 additional legislators to comfortably prove its majority on the floor of the House.

--IANS

mkr/

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