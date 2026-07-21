July 21, 2026 2:50 PM हिंदी

Preity Zinta reacts to Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Final Drama: ‘Who writes a script like that?’

Preity Zinta reacts to Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Final Drama: ‘Who writes a script like that?’

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta shared her unforgettable experience of witnessing the FIFA World Cup 2026 final live from the stadium in New Jersey.

The actress attended the thrilling match with her husband Gene Goodenough and described the game as a “bizarre twist of fate”, highlighting the unexpected Argentina-Spain face-off and the remarkable connection between football legends Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal. Celebrating Spain’s victory, Preity called the experience a memorable and fun-filled moment.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a series of her photos and videos with the caption, “This weekend was beyond fun ! I got to experience a Football / ( Soccer ) World Cup final game in New Jersey with “The Goodenough Boyz ” This World Cup final felt like a bizarre twist of fate. Argentina, the previous world Champions were playing Spain in the final. A team that had not lost an international game since March 2024 and its Star player - Lamine Yamal was the same kid that was photographed when he was 5 months old with a 20-year-old Messi for a Photoshoot where Messi gave him a bath in a plastic tub!”

“Yes !!! It’s all true and ……. then….. they meet in the final Who writes a script like that ?.All I can say is that it was such a fun experience to be a plus one with my husband for a game in a stadium and boy ….. what a fun day. Big congratulations to the Spanish team 🇪🇸and all their fans for winning this FIFA World Cup ! It truly was so much fun to watch. fifaworldcup2026 #ArgentinavsSpain #Ting.” (sic)

Ferran Torres scored the winning goal in the 106th minute of extra time as Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. With this victory, Spain lifted their second World Cup trophy.

--IANS

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