April 17, 2026 9:29 AM हिंदी

Preity Zinta on Punjab Kings’ win against Mumbai Indians: I’m grinning ear to ear

Preity Zinta on Punjab Kings’ win against Mumbai Indians: I’m grinning ear to ear

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta, who is the co-owner of Punjab Kings (PBKS) is ecstatic as her team won the match against five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Mumbai Indians team suffered a defeat in Match 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against PBKS at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Preity took to Instagram to showcase her excitement and heaped praise on the team’s composure and standout performances from Prabhsimran Singh and Arshdeep Singh, while also lauding skipper Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting for their leadership.

She shared a selfie, which featured her standing in front of a TV with the match playing. The actress could be seen smiling ear-to-ear as she posed for the pictures.

Preity wrote: “Yes Yes Yessss !!!! Congratulations @punjabkingsipl for this win So much maturity from @prabhsimran_84 & wow @_arshdeep.singh__”

“Happy to see you shine Amazing team work under the capable leadership of Sadda Sarpanch @shreyasiyer96 & @rickyponting That was an awesome catch Shreyas ! Best I’ve ever seen. I’m grinning ear to ear #Ting #Basjeetnahai #MIvsPBKS #Ipl2026,” she added.

Prabhsimran and Shreyas Iyer had scored half-centuries to help PBKS beat Sunrisers Hyderabad a couple of days back, and on Thursday, they mastered another chase with the former hammering 80 not off 39 balls and the latter scoring 66 off 35 as PBKS reached 198/3 in 16.3 overs after inserting Mumbai Indians in and restricting them to 195/6 despite a scintillating unbeaten century by Quinton de Kock (112*) and fifty by Naman Dhir.

While Prabhsimran scored his second fifty of IPL 2026, Iyer hammered his third successive half-century in the tournament.

Their 139-run partnership for the third wicket ensured PBKS won the match with 21 balls to spare to post their fourth win in five matches and remain unbeaten.

--IANS

dc/

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