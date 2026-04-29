Prayer meet for journalist-turned politician and BJP veteran Balbir Punj on April 30 in Delhi

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) A prayer meeting in memory of senior journalist, author and former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Punj will be held on Thursday at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in the national capital.

The programme is scheduled to take place from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Janpath-based venue, where a host of senior leaders, political figures, and members of the media fraternity are expected to gather to pay their respects to the veteran public intellectual.

According to organisers, prominent leaders from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, office-bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Union ministers, and noted journalists and intellectuals will attend the prayer meet to honour Punj’s legacy and contributions to public life.

Balbir Punj, 76, passed away on April 18 at a hospital in Noida after a prolonged illness. His demise drew widespread condolences from across the political spectrum, with top leaders remembering his role as a thinker, writer and policymaker.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Punj as a "prolific writer, thinker and public intellectual," highlighting his significant contributions to media and nation-building. In his condolence message, the Prime Minister noted that Punj’s writings reflected a deep commitment to national regeneration and that his parliamentary interventions were "rich in facts and theory."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Punj for his role in the "intellectual expansion" of the BJP, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh termed him "a strong pillar of nationalist thought" and called his passing a personal loss.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, along with several Union ministers and Chief Ministers, also expressed grief, describing his death as an irreparable loss to public life.

Punj had a long and distinguished career spanning over five decades in journalism, politics and public policy. He began his journalistic journey in 1971 with The Motherland and later worked for nearly two decades with the Financial Express. He also served as Executive Editor of The Observer of Business and Politics between 1996 and 2000.

A two-time member of the Rajya Sabha, Punj represented Uttar Pradesh from 2000 to 2006 and Odisha from 2008 to 2014. He also chaired the National Commission for Youth, a position carrying Minister of State rank.

Apart from his political and journalistic engagements, Punj was regarded as a key contributor to the BJP’s ideological and policy discourse. He was also an author, known for his book "Tryst with Ayodhya: Decolonisation of India."

Colleagues and admirers remember him as a committed nationalist voice who played a crucial role in bridging the worlds of media and politics. The prayer meeting on Thursday is expected to witness a large turnout of those associated with his long public life, offering tributes and prayers in his memory.

--IANS

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