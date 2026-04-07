MP: Pravin Togadia joins Bhojshala satyagraha, demands restoration of Goddess Vagdevi idol

Dhar, April 7 (IANS) National President of the Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (International Hindu Council), Pravin Togadia, visited the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar on Tuesday amid an ongoing satyagraha by the Hindu community.

“How can namaz be performed at a place where clear evidence of a Hindu temple exists? The Mughal era is over. The current governments are committed to protecting religious rights. Hindus must be given full, uninterrupted right to worship at their sacred sites,” he asserted.

Hundreds of devotees gathered in the morning for collective recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa and performed traditional worship rituals at the site, which is currently under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

After the satyagraha, Togadia inspected the entire premises. Later, speaking to the media, he recalled his participation in the movement 23 years ago to open the locks of Bhojshala, when over one lakh people had assembled.

He said he had returned to seek the darshan and blessings of Maa Saraswati (Goddess Vagdevi).

Pointing to visible Hindu symbols inside the complex, including a Shivling, statue of Lord Kartikeya, shankh (conch shell), and Kaal Sarpa Yoga chakra carvings on the walls, Togadia questioned the practice of offering namaz at the site.

He strongly demanded the reinstallation of the original idol of Goddess Vagdevi, complete access for Hindu worship, and withdrawal of permission for namaz at the disputed structure.

Referring to the ongoing scientific survey ordered by the court, Togadia expressed confidence that inscriptions, artefacts, and findings would reveal the true original nature of Bhojshala.

He said the ASI report had already indicated pre-existing temple structures and added that Hindus had waited long enough.

Togadia also urged organisational strengthening through weekly collective recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa every Tuesday and Saturday.

He said that in the coming year, the aim was to organise such recitations at one lakh locations across the country to connect with 10 crore Hindu families.

He also appealed to families to educate daughters on right and wrong from an early age and maintain societal unity and vigilance for their security.

The Bhojshala dispute has been a long-standing issue, with the ASI’s scientific survey report (submitted in 2024 and opened in 2026) highlighting temple remains used in the construction of the Kamal Maula Mosque.

The matter is currently under judicial review at the Madhya Pradesh High Court, where a day-to-day hearing is going on.

Togadia’s visit has further intensified demands for restoring the site fully as a Hindu temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, originally built by Raja Bhoj.

--IANS

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