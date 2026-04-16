Prateik Smita Patil wishes Priya Banerjee: ‘My partner in crime & goof’

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actor Prateik Smita Patil wrote a playful yet affectionate birthday note for his wife Priya Banerjee, calling her everything from his “partner in crime & goof” to his “infinite soulmate.”

Prateik took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures from their wedding day, their loved up moments and even a glimpse of a chocolate cake with a golden topper that reads: “World’s Best Wife’.

The actor penned a quirky message, filled with love, admiration, and a touch of mischief in the caption section.

The 39-year-old actor, who is the son of Raj Babbar and late star Smita Patil, wrote: “happy born day to my gorgeous wifey!.. my infinite soulmate!.. my best freakin’ friend!.. my partner for lifetimes!.. my partner in crime & goof!.. my reason!.. my rock!.. my guide!.. my blessing!.. my big dawg!.. my bad b***h!.. my spiritual gangster!.. my maa kaali!

Prateik added: “Im gonna stop right here or the list goes on forever! happy born day my sexy mama! to infinity & beyond! @priyabanerjee.”

It was in 2024, when Prateik and Priya got engaged. They got married a year later.

On the Bollywood front, Prateik was last seen in Sikandar, an action drama film directed by A. R. Murugadoss. It stars Salman Khan, Kajal Aggarwal, Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor and Kishore.

In the film, Sanjay "Sikandar" Rajkot is motivated by a tragic accident to redeem his past by changing the lives of three people and finds himself targeted by a vengeful politician.

He was also seen in the Telugu film HIT: The Third Case directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The film stars Nani and Srinidhi Shetty. In the film, a ruthless police officer is sent by the Homicide Intervention Team (HIT) to find a group of killers and put an end to their grisly murder spree.

--IANS

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