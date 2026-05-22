Hugh Jackman raises his fitness game at 57 with his rowing timing

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has set a new benchmark for fitness at 57 as he is “faster than 96 percent of male rowers” of his age.

Jackman shared a video on Instagram, where he is seen doing seated rowing on a machine at the gym. He then posted a picture of the stats, which had the ranking: “Faster than 96% of male rowers aged 57”.

As per the picture, the Hollywood star had covered a distance of 10,000 meters in rowing in just 38 minutes 22.2 seconds. The picture of the stats also showed that he had burned 1,000 calories an hour.

On the work front, the actor was recently seen in Kyle Balda’s “The Sheep Detectives,” based on the 2005 novel Three Bags Full by Leonie Swann. Jackman stars alongside Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, Hong Chau, and Emma Thompson.

Actors who have lent their voices include Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Chris O'Dowd, Regina Hall, Patrick Stewart, Bella Ramsey, and Brett Goldstein.

As per the synopsis, the film revolves around a shepherd named George Hardy, who loves to read murder mysteries to his sheep. He never suspected that they could understand him.

When George is found dead under mysterious circumstances, the sheep decide to solve the crime themselves, even if it means leaving their meadow for the first time and facing the fact that the human world isn't as simple as it appears in books.

Jackman is popularly known as Wolverine, which he played across the X-Men film franchise and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe from X-Men to Deadpool & Wolverine.

He has had a journey in cinema spanning almost three decades. His filmography boasts of romantic comedies such as Kate & Leopold, action-horror Van Helsing, drama films such as The Prestige, period romance Australia, the science fiction film Real Steel, the musical Les Misérables, thrillers such as Prisoners, the musical The Greatest Showman, the political drama The Front Runner and the crime drama Bad Education to name a few.

--IANS

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