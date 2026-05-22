May 22, 2026 10:18 AM हिंदी

Budapest airport faces record traffic pressure ahead of Champions League final

Budapest airport faces record traffic pressure ahead of Champions League final

Budapest, May 22 (IANS) Budapest's Ferenc Liszt International Airport is bracing for an unprecedented surge in air traffic and passenger flow as the Hungarian capital prepares to host the UEFA Champions League final for the first time.

The 2026 Champions League final is scheduled for May 30, marking the conclusion of the 71st season of Europe's elite club competition and the 34th since it was renamed the UEFA Champions League.

The 2025/26 UCL final, featuring Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, will be held at Puskas Arena, which was officially opened as the new national stadium of Hungary on November 15, 2019.

Budapest Airport said in a recent statement that flight traffic between May 29 and 31 is expected to double compared with normal levels. In particular, the number of takeoffs and landings on the Saturday and Sunday surrounding the final is expected to approach 800 flights per day, marking a record high for the same period in the airport's history, reports Xinhua.

In addition to regular commercial services, the number of charter flights and private aircraft is also expected to rise significantly during the event period, with routes linking London and Paris likely to see the sharpest increase in passenger traffic, according to the airport.

Hungarian Minister of Transport and Investment David Vitezy said on social media that Budapest Airport would face "the largest passenger pressure in its history" during the Champions League final period, while the city's public transportation system would also undergo a major test.

He said police, airport authorities, public transport operators and event organizers are coordinating resources to ensure smooth transportation operations throughout the event.

"This is one of the world's most-watched sporting events, expected to attract around 500 million viewers," Vitezy said.

Budapest Airport in its relway stated that due to the increased passenger traffic on the day of the match and the 1-2 days preceding it, passengers must arrive at the airport at least two and a half hours before departure, or even earlier if recommended by their airline, in order to reach their flight safely.

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness challenging "his family's club" in the German Cup final

Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness challenging "his family's club" in the German Cup final

Vijay Antony's 'Appa Kutty' to hit screens in August this year (Photo Credit: Vijay Antony/X)

Vijay Antony's 'Appa Kutty' to hit screens in August this year

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal say ‘film festivals play important role in creating space for diverse stories’

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal say ‘film festivals play important role in creating space for diverse stories’

Pooja Bhatt shares throwback impromptu pic with Aamir Khan clicked on Gautam Rajadhyaksha’s balcony

Pooja Bhatt shares throwback 'impromptu pic' with Aamir Khan clicked on Gautam Rajadhyaksha’s balcony

Priyanka Chopra Jonas indulges in Hyderabad mangoes during shoot schedule

Priyanka Chopra Jonas indulges in Hyderabad mangoes during shoot schedule

BSF women scale Mt Everest as force celebrates diamond jubilee, Amit Shah hails ‘Nari Shakti'

BSF women conquer Mt Everest as force marks diamond jubilee; Amit Shah praises 'Nari Shakti'

Top US banks helped China military-linked firm raise billions, alleges Congressional probe

Top US banks helped China military-linked firm raise billions, alleges Congressional probe

Mohanlal: Waking up to an ocean of love has left me deeply moved! (Photo Credit: Mohanlal/Instagram)

Mohanlal: Waking up to an ocean of love has left me deeply moved!

De Minaur storms into Hamburg semis, Kovacevic follows

De Minaur storms into Hamburg semis, Kovacevic follows

ED raids multiple locations in Kolkata in money laundering cases linked to land syndicate

ED raids multiple locations in Kolkata in money laundering cases linked to land syndicates