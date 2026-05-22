Bosco Martis celebrates 25 years of ‘long-standing association’ with Priyanka Chopra

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Choreographer Bosco Martis took a walk down memory lane on Thursday evening, as he celebrated his long-standing professional association with global icon Priyanka Chopra.

Sharing a stylish picture with the actress on his social media account, Bosco wrote, “25 years and counting @priyankachopra your vibe is infectious. Always a pleasure collaborating with you.”

In the picture, Priyanka Chopra looked glamorous in a casual yet chic all-white co-ord. Bosco, on the other hand, kept it cool in a black outfit with a cap.

Priyanka Chopra also reshared the picture on her social media account and wrote, “Many more years to come @boscomartis.”

Talking about Bosco Martis, he has been one of Bollywood’s most celebrated choreographers and has worked on many blockbuster songs over the years.

Along with Caesar Gonsalves as part of the iconic duo Bosco-Caesar, he has choreographed hit tracks in films like ‘Don’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Pathaan’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, and many more.

Meanwhile, talking about Priyanka Chopra, the actress has been juggling between India and the United States amid her packed work schedule.

The actress is currently busy shooting for SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated project titled Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She has been frequently travelling between Mumbai, Hyderabad, New York and Los Angeles while balancing her global projects and personal life.

For the uninitiated, Priyanka began her acting career after winning the Miss World title in 2000. She made her Bollywood debut with ‘The Hero: Love Story of a Spy’ and went on to deliver acclaimed performances in films like ‘Fashion’, ‘Barfi’, ‘Don’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Mary Kom’, ‘Kaminey’, ‘Aitraaz’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’.

She later expanded her career internationally with projects like ‘Quantico’, ‘Citadel’, ‘Love Again' and ‘The Matrix Resurrections’.

–IANS

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