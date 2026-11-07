November 07, 2026 12:22 PM हिंदी

Prasoon Joshi reveals how Sonam Kapoor’s pet pigeon in Delhi-6 was named 'Masakali' after the success of the song

Prasoon Joshi reveals how Sonam Kapoor’s pet pigeon in Delhi-6 was named 'Masakali' after the success of the song

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Acclaimed lyricist and screenwriter Prasoon Joshi took megastar Amitabh Bachchan on a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he revealed the interesting story behind the iconic song ‘Masakali’ from the film Delhi-6.

Appearing on the quiz-based reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Prasoon revisited his association with the 2009 film and spoke about his involvement in the script development.

He also went on to talk about how the success of the song led to the pigeon being named Masakali after the song.

Speaking to the megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Prasoon recalled that Sonam’s character in Delhi-6 had a pet pigeon, which was named as Masakali post the success of the song.

Recalling the story he said, “Film Delhi 6 ki baat hai, aap bhi usse jude the. Toh phir yeh kyunki script mein bhi kaam chal raha tha mera.. Toh usme jo Sonam ji ka character hai, unka ek kabootar hai. Kabootar ko uska naam hi Masakali rakh diya, is gaane ki wajah se..” (This is about the film Delhi-6, you were also associated with it. I was also working on the script at the time. So, Sonam ji’s character in the film has a pigeon. The pigeon was named Masakali, because of the song)

Reflecting further he mentioned, “Toh yeh Masakali itna atka, kai baar kya hota hai shabd ki dhwani itni sundar lagti hai, ki lagta hai ki saara sansar uske charo aur girta hua..” (The word Masakali stayed with us so strongly. Sometimes, the sound of a word is so beautiful that it feels as though the entire universe is revolving around it)

For the uninitiated, “Masakali” was a popular song from the 2009 film Delhi-6, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The song was sung by Mohit Chauhan, with music composed by A.R. Rahman and lyrics penned by Prasoon Joshi. It featured Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor, and became one of the film’s most memorable tracks.

--IANS

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