May 12, 2026 1:02 AM हिंदी

Prashant Pise appointed India’s next Ambassador to Oman

Prashant Pise appointed India’s next Ambassador to Oman

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Prashant Pise, presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Monday.

A 1995 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Prashant Pise, is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Embassy noted.

Pise will succeed Godavarthi Venkata Srinivas from the 1993 Indian Foreign Service batch in Muscat.

Pise’s first overseas posting was in Cairo from 1997 to 2000. He then worked in Tripoli till 2004.

He also served in the Eurasia and United Nations Economic and Social Divisions in the Ministry of External Affairs as Deputy Secretary from 2004 to 2006, working with Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and Central Asia, and United Nations matters related to economic and social issues.

He held the position of Counsellor (Political) in Tokyo from 2006 to 2009, and then moved to Mauritius as Deputy High Commissioner until 2013.

After serving as India's Ambassador to Tunisia from January 2016 to June 2019, Pise took up charge as Deputy Director General at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

In June 2021, he was appointed as India's Ambassador to the Republic of Iraq.

The seasoned diplomat was then appointed as the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Slovenia in March 2024 after serving as Ambassador in Iraq.

Pise presently holds the position of Additional Secretary (Emigration Policy and Welfare) in the Ministry of External Affairs and led the Indian delegation to the eighth Ministerial Consultations of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue held in Dubai in February 2026.

He led the Indian delegation to the eighth Ministerial Consultations of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue held in Dubai.

He also chaired the ninth High-Level Dialogue for Migration and Mobility in New Delhi in November 2025.

--IANS

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