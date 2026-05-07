Prashant Pandiyaraj's gritty rural crime series ‘Warrant’ to release on May 22

Chennai, May 7 (IANS) The makers of director Vignesh Natarajan's gritty rural crime series 'Warrant', which will feature director Prashant Pandiyaraj in the lead, have now announced that the eagerly awaited web series will premiere on May 22 this year.

The series is to be streamed on the OTT platform, Tamil Zee5.

For the unaware, director Prashant Pandiyaraj, who plays the lead in the series, was the acclaimed director of the cult-hit series 'Vilangu' and the superhit film 'Maaman'.

Actor and music director G V Prakash, who took to his X timeline to release the first look promo of the series, wrote, "Best of luck team….Happy to launch the first look promo of #Warrant. Special moment seeing my friend @p_santh turn hero after giving us shows like #Vilangu and #Maaman. From the world of Vilangu, this one looks solid! Wishing the whole team a big success."

Produced by Sivan Pictures and S Studios, the series has music by composer, producer, lyricist and singer Sam C.S. The series is showrun and cast by Prasanth Pandiyaraj.

The series features a powerful ensemble cast including director Balaji Sakthivel, actors Kousalya, Kaali Venkat, Namritha MV, Arul Jothi, Arul Dass, and Chaya Devi, bringing depth and credibility to its layered narrative.

'Warrant' delves into the overlooked world of routine police cases that slowly spiral into danger. It follows Koattai Karuppusamy, a second‑grade constable whose quiet humiliation and fear begin to shape how he enforces the law, raising unsettling questions about power, authority, and when justice starts to blur.

Speaking about his decision to debut as an actor through 'Warrant', Prashant Pandiyaraj shared, “Koattai Karuppusamy is not a hero written to be admired. He is uncomfortable, fragile, and deeply human. That honesty scared me, and that’s exactly why I chose to play him. As a creator, I’ve always been drawn to truth over spectacle. Acting in 'Warrant' pushed me to confront emotions I usually explore only behind the camera. Tamil Zee5 gave this story the space to breathe, to be raw and unapologetic. I hope audiences don’t just watch Koattai Karuppusamy’s journey, but feel challenged, and moved by it.”

--IANS

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