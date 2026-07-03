Prajakta Koli reflects on seven-year journey as Dimple Ahuja in ‘Mismatched’

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Actress Prajakta Koli has reflected on her remarkable seven-year journey as Dimple Ahuja in the popular series “Mismatched.”

During her appearance on Shekhar Suman’s show, Prajakta spoke about her long association with the character. She opened up on how deeply connected she feels to Dimple and how the role has evolved over the years. When Shekhar asked Prajakta whether she relates more to Dimple Ahuja or her younger self, she responded emotionally that she identifies more with Dimple Ahuja.

“It would be Dimple Ahuja only. There are so many things she does that I have never agreed with, but I have always empathized with her because I think she is a beautiful person. We're shooting the final season now, and every day feels like one day closer to saying goodbye to her. It's breaking my heart. I know people might think it's just a character, but I don't think anything can prepare me for the day I have to say, 'I'm not going to be Dimple Ahuja anymore.”

Recalling what drew her to the role of Dimple, the actress revealed, “When the brief came to me, it had nothing to do with the way Dimple looked, which was surprising. Apart from saying she wears glasses, there was nothing about whether she was fair, dark, short, or tall. It was all about how she's ambitious, she's a gamer, she wants to be a coder, and Nandini Nahata is her idol. She had never really thought about love until this perfect boy came into her life. I thought that was beautiful.”

Prajakta also talked about her upcoming projects, including ‘Operation Safed Sagar,' a Netflix series based on the Indian Air Force’s role during the Kargil War. “It's a small role, but it's a beautiful character. It's a huge show, and I'm very grateful that I get to be a part of it.”

Asked if such roles still bring her satisfaction, Prajakta explained, “I did the cameo in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, because I'm a huge Shashank Khaitan fan. I've loved Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. When Shashank Khaitan asked me if I'd do it, I immediately said yes.”

--IANS

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