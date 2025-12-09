Prabhas is safe, confirms 'The Raja Saab' director Maruthi

Hyderabad, Dec 9 (IANS) Seeking to allay the fears of fans who were concerned about the safety of actor Prabhas in the wake of a strong earthquake striking Japan, director Maruthi on Tuesday confirmed that actor Prabhas was safe and that he had spoken to him on Tuesday morning.

For the unaware, actor Prabhas has gone to Japan for the release of his blockbuster film 'Baahubali - The Epic'.

Responding to a fan's concerned tweet that read "Japan lo Earthquake and Tsunami warning anta hero akkade unnadu repu return avuthunadu anta (It seems there is an earthquake in Japan and that a Tsunami warning has been issued. Our hero is there and he is to return tomorrow," director Maruthi responded, saying, "Spoke to Darling he is not in Tokyo and doing safe no worries."

Meanwhile, the film's music director Thaman has now shared an important update about 'Sahana Sahana', the second single from the film.

Taking to his X timeline, Thaman posted a cute but brief video clip that gave fans an idea of what they could expect from the number.

Thaman also disclosed that this will be an "uber cool melody" which Prabhas will be seen singing to Nidhi Agarwal in the film.

Thaman wrote, "Second single from #TheRajaSaab is Getting Ready. A Uber Cool Melody from #RebelSaab’s Heart for his Cutie @AgerwalNidhhi. #SahanaSahana #TheRajaSaabSecondSingle Beautifully written by @kk_lyricist. Yow !! This will make your drive and your hard drive tripping."

The makers have already confirmed that the film is all set for a grand worldwide theatrical release on January 9, 2025, as a Sankranthi attraction.

The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs and a spine-chilling but really well cut trailer of the film that the makers released some days ago has only gone on to add to the excitement.

The film has triggered huge expectations as Prabhas will be seen stepping into uncharted territory with this project. For those unaware, The Raja Saab will be Prabhas's first full-fledged horror entertainer.

The film has cinematography by Karthik Palani and music by Thaman S.

The cast of 'The Raja Saab' includes the stunning trio of Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar, who are expected to add charm, elegance, and freshness to the eerie yet colourful world of The Raja Saab.

--IANS

mkr/