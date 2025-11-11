J&K: Polling ends in Budgam and Nagrota peacefully

Srinagar/Jammu, Nov 11 (IANS) Polling ended peacefully in Budgam and Nagrota assembly constituencies of J&K on Tuesday, with Budgam recording 48 per cent and Nagrota 72 per cent voting.

Poll officials said Budgam recorded 48 per cent and Nagrota 72 per cent voting till the end of the polling process.

“The final figures are likely to marginally increase as data from all polling stations is being collected and compiled,” poll officials said.

Voters turned out in large numbers to exercise their democratic right. Budgam constituency has 1.76 lakh voters, and 173 polling stations have been set up for the voters in the constituency.

Voters were seen wearing traditional tweed over garments called ‘Pherans’ while women did not come out in the morning, as women prefer to complete household chores before going out to the polling booths.

Despite the morning chill, voters came out as queues started building up outside polling stations.

As the day warmed up, voter enthusiasm increased in Budgam and Nagrota assembly constituencies.

Voting started at 7 am and ended at 6 pm.

There are 17 candidates in the fray in Budgam, including Aga Syed Mehmood of the National Conference (NC) and Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the main contenders.

Others in the fray here include Aga Syed Mohsin of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nazir Ahmad Khan of Awami Ittehad Party, Deeba Khan of Aam Aadmi Party and Mohiuddin Muntazir, independent.

By-poll became due in Budgam because NC vice president and chief minister, Omar Abdullah, resigned from this constituency after winning from here in the October 2024 assembly elections.

Voters turned out in large numbers in Nagrota, where 10 candidates are in fray as the main contest is between Devyani Rana of the BJP, Shamim Begum of the NC and Harsh Dev Singh of J&K National Panthers Party.

Nagrota by-poll became necessary after the BJP MLA, Devender Singh Rana, passed away on October 31, 2024.

BJP has fielded Devender Singh Rana’s daughter, Devyani, from Nagrota, and in addition to the constituency being a stronghold of the BJP since 2024, a sympathy wave was also seen for the late Rana’s daughter during the campaigning process.

For 97,893 eligible voters, 150 polling stations had been set up in the Nagrota constituency. At vulnerable places in both Budgam and Nagrota assembly constituencies, paramilitary and police personnel had been deployed in strength.

Poll officials said all necessary arrangements had been put in place for smooth polling as polling staff, static and mobile surveillance teams and magistrates had been deployed across booths in Budgam and Nagrota constituencies.

--IANS

sq/dan