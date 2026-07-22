J&K cop gunned down by bike-borne terrorists in Anantnag

Srinagar, July 22 (IANS) A local policeman was killed on Wednesday in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag town.

Official sources said the policeman was identified as Constable Ashiq Hussain of IRP 3rd Battalion. He was on patrolling duty in Anantnag town when he was attacked by suspected terrorists.

“He was shifted to the hospital in a critical condition, where he succumbed to injuries. The entire area has been cordoned off, and searches are now being conducted by police and the security forces. All entry and exit points are being effectively blocked,” sources said.

Sources said the attack was carried out by bike-borne terrorists, who opened fire from a moving vehicle, targeting the policeman on patrol duty. The injured cop was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The firing took place at around 12.30 p.m. at Lal Chowk in Anantnag town, where a police team was deployed on security duty.

The policeman, Aashiq Hussain, a resident of the Beerwah area in Budgam district, was initially rushed to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Anantnag in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries, the report added.

The incident comes amid heightened security arrangements across the Kashmir Valley for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

Wednesday's attack in Anantnag is not the first in the Kashmir Valley in 2026, as there have been previous anti-terror operations and encounters this year, including recent incidents in districts like Shopian.

In July, security forces neutralised a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, Zakir Ahmad Ganie, during a massive five-day anti-militancy operation in the Meemandar orchard area of the Shopian district. The joint operation was conducted by the Army's Victor Force, J&K Police, and CRPF.

Shopian operation commenced on July 3 after surveillance cameras spotted the terrorists, and successfully concluded on July 8 following a tight cordon and intermittent gunfights.

One LeT commander was killed, and arms and ammunition were seized. Authorities noted the trapped militants hailed from the neighbouring Kulgam district.

--IANS

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