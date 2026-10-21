Police Commemoration Day, an occasion to express our deepest gratitude to our police personnel: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to police personnel on Police Commemoration Day, expressing gratitude for their unwavering commitment to duty and their service under challenging circumstances.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi said, "Police Commemoration Day is an occasion to express our deepest gratitude to our police personnel, who serve with remarkable commitment, often in the most challenging circumstances. From maintaining law and order to combating crime, responding to emergencies and ensuring the safety of citizens, their contribution is invaluable."

"We pay our solemn tributes to the brave police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Their courage, unwavering dedication and supreme sacrifice will forever remain etched in our nation's memory," he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid homage to police personnel who lost their lives while performing their duties. He said their courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to protecting society would continue to inspire generations.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also paid tribute to police personnel who lost their lives while safeguarding the country's internal security and defence.

In his post on X, Gadkari said: “Saluting the courage, dedication, and sacrifice of our brave police personnel who laid down their lives for the nation's internal security and defense, on 'Police Commemoration Day'. Jai Hind!”

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid homage to police personnel who set an example of courage and dedication through their service to the nation.

In her post on X, CM Gupta wrote: “A humble tribute to all brave police personnel who set the highest example of national service and dedication on Police Commemoration Day.”

“Their supreme sacrifice for the security of the nation and society will forever remain alive in our memories. The patience, courage, and sacrifice of these heroes' families are also worthy of reverence for the entire nation. The country will always remain indebted to them,” she added.

Police Commemoration Day is observed across India on October 21 every year to honour police personnel who have laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The observance dates back to October 21, 1959, when 10 Indian police personnel were killed in an ambush by heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs in Ladakh. Their sacrifice became the foundation for the annual commemoration of police martyrs across the country.

In recognition of the sacrifices made by police personnel and their vital role in preserving India's security and integrity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the National Police Memorial (NPM) in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, to the nation on Police Commemoration Day in 2018.

--IANS

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