October 21, 2026 12:10 PM हिंदी

Police Commemoration Day, an occasion to express our deepest gratitude to our police personnel: PM Modi

Police Commemoration Day: PM Modi pays tribute to police personnel, honours their courage, sacrifice

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to police personnel on Police Commemoration Day, expressing gratitude for their unwavering commitment to duty and their service under challenging circumstances.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi said, "Police Commemoration Day is an occasion to express our deepest gratitude to our police personnel, who serve with remarkable commitment, often in the most challenging circumstances. From maintaining law and order to combating crime, responding to emergencies and ensuring the safety of citizens, their contribution is invaluable."

"We pay our solemn tributes to the brave police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Their courage, unwavering dedication and supreme sacrifice will forever remain etched in our nation's memory," he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid homage to police personnel who lost their lives while performing their duties. He said their courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to protecting society would continue to inspire generations.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also paid tribute to police personnel who lost their lives while safeguarding the country's internal security and defence.

In his post on X, Gadkari said: “Saluting the courage, dedication, and sacrifice of our brave police personnel who laid down their lives for the nation's internal security and defense, on 'Police Commemoration Day'. Jai Hind!”

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid homage to police personnel who set an example of courage and dedication through their service to the nation.

In her post on X, CM Gupta wrote: “A humble tribute to all brave police personnel who set the highest example of national service and dedication on Police Commemoration Day.”

“Their supreme sacrifice for the security of the nation and society will forever remain alive in our memories. The patience, courage, and sacrifice of these heroes' families are also worthy of reverence for the entire nation. The country will always remain indebted to them,” she added.

Police Commemoration Day is observed across India on October 21 every year to honour police personnel who have laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The observance dates back to October 21, 1959, when 10 Indian police personnel were killed in an ambush by heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs in Ladakh. Their sacrifice became the foundation for the annual commemoration of police martyrs across the country.

In recognition of the sacrifices made by police personnel and their vital role in preserving India's security and integrity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the National Police Memorial (NPM) in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, to the nation on Police Commemoration Day in 2018.

--IANS

jk/dpb

LATEST NEWS

Ila Arun saddened by CINTAA row, says ‘I hope Dilip Kumar and Asha Parekh’s dreams come true’

Ila Arun saddened by CINTAA row, says ‘I hope Dilip Kumar and Asha Parekh’s dreams come true’

FDI limit in PSU banks likely to be hiked from 20 pc to 49 pc

FDI limit in PSU banks likely to be hiked from 20 pc to 49 pc

With the new ball, Bhuvi will be a challenge: NZ skipper Santner

With the new ball, Bhuvi will be a challenge: NZ skipper Santner

Sana Saeed relives ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ memories with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Sana Saeed relives ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ memories with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Asian Para Games: Powerlifter Kasthuri Rajamani bags silver in women’s 67kg

Asian Para Games: Powerlifter Kasthuri Rajamani bags silver in women’s 67kg

Niall Horan revisits ‘This Town’ as song completes 10 years (Photo: Niall Horan/Instagram)

Niall Horan revisits ‘This Town’ as song completes 10 years

Tiger Shroff firing case: Shooters surveyed homes of Big B, Salman Khan, other stars

Tiger Shroff firing case: Shooters surveyed homes of Big B, Salman Khan, other stars

Muzammil Elias, Yuva revisit the magic of school romance in 'Notebook 90’s – Kadhal Flashback'

Muzammil Elias, Yuva revisit the magic of school romance in 'Notebook 90’s – Kadhal Flashback'

Meghana Raj: Playing a character opposite Dr Shiva Rajkumar in Jailer 2 was a blessing! (Photo: Meghana Raj/Instagram)

Meghana Raj: Playing a character opposite Dr Shiva Rajkumar in Jailer 2 was a blessing!

Asian Para Games: Bhagyashri wins silver in women’s shot put F34

Asian Para Games: Bhagyashri wins silver in women’s shot put F34