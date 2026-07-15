Former Naihati Municipality chairman Ashok Chatterjee held in financial irregularities case

Kolkata, July 15 (IANS) Former Naihati Municipality chairman and Trinamool Congress leader Ashok Chatterjee was arrested on Wednesday in connection with allegations of financial irregularities and corruption, West Bengal police said.

Police picked up Ashok Chatterjee from his residence in Naihati and took him to the local police station. The arrest follows complaints of alleged financial irregularities linked to a temple in the town, raised by members of the temple committee. Investigators are also probing separate allegations of corruption against him.

According to police sources, he will be produced before the Barrackpore Sub-Divisional Court later in the day, where investigators are expected to seek seven days of police custody.

According to the police, another case was also registered against Ashok under several sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including illegal assembly and rioting.

Speaking to local media, he said, "I have served the people for 11 years. I think there was injustice, a mistake somewhere."

Reacting to the development, Naihati BJP MLA Sumitro Chatterjee said that if any wrongdoing had been committed, those responsible should face legal action.

Referring to allegations of financial misappropriation involving the temple, he said that as chairman of the temple committee, Ashok Chatterjee could not evade accountability if irregularities had occurred. He also announced plans to push for an audit through a committee.

It is worth noting that the temple committee secretary, Tapas Bhattacharya, raised the allegations of financial misappropriation against the Trinamool leader.

The arrest comes days after Ashok Chatterjee's son, Abhijit Chatterjee, was arrested a few days ago in separate cases involving allegations of corruption, sexual harassment, extortion and assault.

Naihati municipality is one of the oldest in the whole country and was established in 1869. It is the birthplace of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.

--IANS

sch/skp