PoK protests: UN experts spotlight Pakistan's escalating atrocities against civilians

Geneva, Nov 4 (IANS) Six UN Special Rapporteurs on human rights have raised serious concerns over Pakistan's designation of the Jammu Azad Action Committee (JAAC) as a terrorist organisation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), citing alleged state violence against protesters, deaths, arrests and other human rights abuses over a long period.

In a recent letter addressed to the Pakistani government, the UN experts questioned the designation of JAAC and the reported use of counter-terrorism measures against the organisation and individuals associated with it.

“We are concerned that the designation may not be consistent with international standards concerning terrorist listings, and that JAAC may have been unjustifiably listed in retaliation for its political, labour and human rights advocacy, in violation of international human rights law,” the letter mentioned.

“We are further concerned about human rights violations alleged to have occurred in the context of protests following the designation, including restrictions on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and association, excessive use of force during peaceful demonstrations, unlawful killings, arbitrary arrests, and restrictions on communications,” it added.

The experts noted that on June 5, 2026, Pakistani authorities issued a notification designating JAAC as a “proscribed organisation” under the First Schedule of Pakistan’s Anti-Terrorism Act 2014, accusing the group of engaging in terrorism and creating anarchy by intimidating the public and promoting insecurity.

They referred to documents which showed that Pakistani authorities formally engaged with JAAC representatives over the years and entered into formal agreements with them, including the Muzaffarabad Agreement, October 2025.

According to the experts, the designation coincided with the commencement of nominations for so-called legislative assembly elections on July 27, 2026. It followed calls for a region-wide strike by the JAAC, after their campaign to abolish the 12 legislative assembly seats reserved for refugees was rejected by Pakistan’s Supreme Court.

The letter further mentioned that following the designation, peaceful protests took place across PoK, while a planned “long march” from Rawalakot to Muzaffarabad to demand accountability for earlier killings and the release of detainees was prohibited, and 4,000 police and paramilitary personnel were deployed.

It added that security forces used tear gas and batons, besides resorting to lethal force to prevent protesters from advancing. The use of live ammunition reportedly killed dozens of protesters and injured several others, with similar clashes occurring throughout the occupied territory.

“At least 96 protesters have been killed, in addition to 6 police and paramilitary personnel, since the beginning of protests in June 2026 – many of them young people between the ages of 15 and 35. Families of victims have reportedly had to sign documents claiming that the victims were terrorists in order to have the bodies released," the letter mentioned.

“Security operations also resulted in the arrests of at least 70 people, including members and supporters of JAAC and journalists, followed by criminal proceedings in some cases, including on terrorism charges. The response to protests also included restrictions on internet and mobile communications and curfews in apparent collective punishment, hospital shutdowns, and deprivation of medical care for injured protesters,” it added.

Citing reports, the experts said that 205 people, including women, have been placed on the Fourth Schedule of Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act, resulting in the cancellation or suspension of their government-issued identity documents and preventing them from receiving services, including medical care.

Their bank accounts and passports have reportedly been frozen, and they have been required to report any movement to the police, the experts said, highlighting the escalating atrocities against civilians in PoK.

--IANS

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