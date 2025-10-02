PoK: Nine killed after clashes continue against Pakistan’s political repression, economic exploitation

Islamabad, Oct 2 (IANS) Violent clashes continue in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) with nine more people, including three policemen, killed during the strike called by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) for reforms and public facilities in the region, local media reported citing officials.

Business and other activities have remained shut in the PoK due to the strike amid disruption in communication in the region, Pakistani daily The Express Tribune reported on Thursday. Incidents of violence occurred in Dhir Kot and other parts of PoK. The local authorities said 172 police personnel and 50 civilians were injured in the clashes.

The regions of Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Poonch, Neelum, Bhimber and Palandri have been brought to a standstill after the strike call given by JAAC central leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir. Markets remained shut, roads were blocked and internet services were restricted in Muzaffarabad, excluding the areas which share border with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Three police personnel were killed and nine others were injured during an attack carried out by armed men belonging to the JAAC in Dhir Kot, the daily reported, citing reports. The JAAC has called the strikes for raising several demands, including an end to the privileges enjoyed by the ruling elite, the abolition of 12 assembly seats reserved for refugees, and the removal of the quota system.

Furthermore, the committee has demanded free and uniform education across the territory, free healthcare facilities, reforms in the judicial work of the region and the development of an international airport.

According to the officials, the government has accepted several demands raised by JAAC. However, the talks between two sides collapsed after agreement could not be reached on a few remaining issues. After the talks collapsed, the JAAC called for protests and a strike, which continued for third consecutive day on Wednesday.

Business activity in the region remained disrupted with entry points connecting PoK with Pakistan having been closed by the protesters. Reports from various regions of PoK indicated that intense clashes erupted between protesters and police forces, with demonstrations frequently turning violent.

Meanwhile, Shaukat Nawaz Mir, a top leader of the Awami Action Committee in PoK, has accused Pakistan's government and army of oppressing locals. Comparing them to a witch bent on killing people, he said the so-called "Azad Kashmir" is not free at all.

Mir recalled Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir's remarks labelling Hindus as "kaafir" before the Pahalgam attack and charged that while Pakistan accuses others of atrocities, its own leaders are committing them in PoK.

He also alleged that the voices of ordinary people are being crushed, the media is being silenced and questioned the legitimacy of Pakistani forces that "kill those they claim to represent".

--IANS

akl/as