March 02, 2026 5:13 PM हिंदी

Japan likely mulls rare earth extraction from Africa to counter China’s dominance

Japan mulls rare earth extraction from Africa to counter China’s dominance

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) After surveys found sufficient reserves of dysprosium and terbium in Namibia, Japan is pressing ahead with plans to develop rare earth mines in Africa to counter China's restrictions, a report has said.

The Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) confirmed the reserves, and the Japanese government aims to rid its dependence on China by the end of 2028, the report from the Asahi Shimbun said, citing government sources.

Dysprosium and terbium retain magnetic properties at high temperatures and are used in high‑performance electric vehicle motors. They are considered among the scarcest of the rare earths.

Japan aims to eliminate dependence on Chinese supplies by the end of 2028, according to the report.

"If projects in Africa get on track, Japan is expected to secure enough supply to meet domestic demand when combined with output by Australian and French companies in which JOGMEC and other entities have invested," the report added.

Tokyo plans multiple mine developments in Africa and has begun a bidding process to select developers for the operations, the report said, adding the construction of refining facilities to remove impurities after ore extraction is also being considered.

The Japanese media report acknowledged several challenges to ensuring a stable supply, such as the cost burden of environmental protection measures.

Japan’s move follows Beijing’s tighter export controls on certain rare earths, which include dysprosium and terbium after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in early November about a Taiwan contingency.

Beijing launched a sharp protest after Takaichi, known for her pro-Taiwan stance, stated before a parliamentary committee on November 7, 2025 that a military attack on Taiwan could amount to a 'survival-threatening situation' for Japan, hinting at a potential response involving the Japanese Self-Defence Forces.

Japan had in January lodged a diplomatic protest over China's operation of mobile drilling rigs in waters on the Chinese side of the Japan‑China median line in the East China Sea.

--IANS

aar/na

LATEST NEWS

F1: Australian GP to go ahead as planned despite travel disruptions, say organisers (Credit: Formula 1)

F1: Australian GP to go ahead as planned despite travel disruptions, say organisers

Intel, Digital India BHASHINI bring offline multilingual capabilities to AI PCs

Intel, Digital India BHASHINI bring offline multilingual capabilities to AI PCs

PGTI NexGen Phillaur Open 2026 to tee off at the Ranjitgarh Golf Club in Phillaur on Tuesday. Photo credit: PGTI

PGTI NexGen Phillaur Open 2026 to tee off on Tuesday

Hundreds of Afghan refugees arrested as Pakistan intensifies crackdown in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (File image)

Hundreds of Afghan refugees arrested as Pakistan intensifies crackdown in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Vivek Oberoi calls India-UAE bond 'a bridge of steel' amidst the tension in the Middle East

Vivek Oberoi calls India-UAE bond 'a bridge of steel' amidst the tension in the Middle East

Pakistan’s benchmark index plunges nearly 10 pc amid US-Iran war, Afghan tensions

Pakistan’s benchmark index plunges nearly 10 pc amid US-Iran war, Afghan tensions

Justin Bieber shares loved-up birthday selfies with wife, Hailey from celebrations

Justin Bieber shares loved-up birthday selfies with wife, Hailey from celebrations

Indian equities have proven resilient despite major conflicts in 15 years: Report

Indian equities have proven resilient despite major conflicts in 15 years: Report

Ayesha Shroff's birthday wish for son Tiger: May all your dreams come true this year

Ayesha Shroff's birthday wish for son Tiger: May all your dreams come true this year

India’s industrial growth stands at 4.8 pc in Jan boosted by manufacturing, electricity sectors

India’s industrial growth stands at 4.8 pc in Jan boosted by manufacturing, electricity sectors