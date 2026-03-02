Japan likely mulls rare earth extraction from Africa to counter China’s dominance

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) After surveys found sufficient reserves of dysprosium and terbium in Namibia, Japan is pressing ahead with plans to develop rare earth mines in Africa to counter China's restrictions, a report has said.

The Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) confirmed the reserves, and the Japanese government aims to rid its dependence on China by the end of 2028, the report from the Asahi Shimbun said, citing government sources.

Dysprosium and terbium retain magnetic properties at high temperatures and are used in high‑performance electric vehicle motors. They are considered among the scarcest of the rare earths.

Japan aims to eliminate dependence on Chinese supplies by the end of 2028, according to the report.

"If projects in Africa get on track, Japan is expected to secure enough supply to meet domestic demand when combined with output by Australian and French companies in which JOGMEC and other entities have invested," the report added.

Tokyo plans multiple mine developments in Africa and has begun a bidding process to select developers for the operations, the report said, adding the construction of refining facilities to remove impurities after ore extraction is also being considered.

The Japanese media report acknowledged several challenges to ensuring a stable supply, such as the cost burden of environmental protection measures.

Japan’s move follows Beijing’s tighter export controls on certain rare earths, which include dysprosium and terbium after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in early November about a Taiwan contingency.

Beijing launched a sharp protest after Takaichi, known for her pro-Taiwan stance, stated before a parliamentary committee on November 7, 2025 that a military attack on Taiwan could amount to a 'survival-threatening situation' for Japan, hinting at a potential response involving the Japanese Self-Defence Forces.

Japan had in January lodged a diplomatic protest over China's operation of mobile drilling rigs in waters on the Chinese side of the Japan‑China median line in the East China Sea.

