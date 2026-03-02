UN Human Rights Chief lauds India's democratic traditions, highlights jailing of human rights defenders in Pakistan

Geneva, March 2 (IANS) Volker Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, has praised the vibrancy of civil society in India, highlighting that it continues to play a key role in upholding the country's democratic traditions and the rights of minorities.

At the same time, while presenting his global update to the ongoing 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council last week, Turk slammed Pakistan and China for the worrisome human rights situation that exists in the countries.

The UN Human Rights chief was in New Delhi last month on his first India visit during the AI Impact Summit.

"During my recent trip to India, I was impressed by the vibrancy of civil society. They play a key role in upholding India’s democratic traditions and the rights of minorities. It is important for civic space to be vigorously defended and for civil society to be able to do their work without hindrance," Turk mentioned while making a statement at the UN Human Rights Council.

Turk was, meanwhile, critical of Pakistan where two human rights lawyers have been sentenced to a combined total of 17 years imprisonment recently.

"In Pakistan, lawyers and human rights defenders have been jailed for critical social media posts," he said in his statement at the 61st session.

"In Georgia, I regret the restrictions on civic space. In Venezuela, I note the release of some people who were arbitrarily detained and urge the release of the remainder. The state of emergency should be reviewed to ensure it respects civic space and human rights. Civil society and victims’ groups must be able to participate meaningfully in public affairs. I will provide an update on 16 March," the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights mentioned.

In his statement, Turk also urged the Chinese authorities to stop using "vague criminal, administrative and national security provisions" to suppress the peaceful exercise of fundamental rights in the country.

"I urge them to release all those arbitrarily detained. I regret the lack of follow-up by the authorities on previous recommendations and on accountability, to protect the rights of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, and of Tibetans in their regions. This includes labour issues and religious and cultural freedoms. I am also concerned by the intensified repression of Protestant communities," he said.

During his India visit, Turk met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on February 20. EAM Jaishankar stated after the meeting that he discussed with the UN Human Rights chief the "need for consistency on human rights" and also highlighted the challenge of terrorism, the greatest violation of human rights.

EAM Jaishankar had also shared India's perspectives on the global human rights situation and how challenges are best addressed.

"Wrapping up my 1st visit to India for AI Summit; grateful for exchanges with Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar on global, regional and domestic human rights; NHRC India (National Human Rights Commission, India); and India's dynamic civil society, which have a key role in promoting the human rights of all," he posted on X after meeting EAM Jaishankar.

--IANS

/as