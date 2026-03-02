T20 WC: When and where to watch SA vs NZ semifinal

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) The knockouts of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 are all set, with the first semi-final taking place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Wednesday between New Zealand and South Africa.

South Africa will come in with high spirits after beating New Zealand in their group game. The Proteas beat the Kiwis by seven wickets in Ahmedabad on February 14 and will look to replicate that result. A five-wicket win over Zimbabwe in their final Super 8 game meant South Africa finished first in their group with a perfect record of 3 wins from 3 games.

New Zealand will look to take revenge against South Africa and put an end to their unbeaten streak in the tournament after finishing second in Group 1 and will look to return to the T20 World Cup final for the first time since 2021.

In 2021, New Zealand made it to the final but lost by eight wickets to Australia at the Dubai International Stadium on November 14. With a place in the final at stake, two of the tournament’s most consistent sides will battle for supremacy in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter.

The second semi-final will feature England, who topped Group 2 with a perfect record, facing India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5. India secured their spot in the semi-finals after a thrilling win over the West Indies in their final Super 8 match, creating an exciting matchup against the defending champions.

The final is set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8.

Venue, time and streaming details-

T20 World Cup 2026 South Africa vs New Zealand semifinal: Venue

Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the second semi-final clash between South Africa vs New Zealand.

T20 World Cup 2026 South Africa vs New Zealand semifinal: Time

The South Africa vs New Zealand semifinal will begin 7:00 PM (IST) and 1:30 PM (GMT) with the toss taking place 30 minutes before the starting time on Sunday.

T20 World Cup 2026 South Africa vs New Zealand semifinal: Live Telecast

Live television coverage of the South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

T20 World Cup 2026 South Africa vs New Zealand semifinal: Live Streaming

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads:

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie

