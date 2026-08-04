PoK election demonstrates system based on ideological exclusion, controlled participation: Report

Islamabad, Aug 4 (IANS) The so-called legislative assembly elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have once again showcased the increasing gap between Islamabad's promise of democratic self-government and the tightly controlled political system functioning in the occupying territory. The election in PoK demonstrate a system based on ideological exclusion, controlled participation and political reliance on Islamabad, a report has detailed.

The elections in PoK are being held amid reports of boycott campaigns, allegations of ballot manipulation, communications restrictions, heavy deployment of forces and violent clashes between protesters and forces. The election has been marked by confrontation between the law enforcement personnel and the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), according to a report in Afghanistan's leading Khaama Press news agency.

The protests led by JAAC are being held as residents have economic and political grievances with the Pakistani authorities, which include flour subsidies, expensive electricity, refugee seats and the limited authority of local institutions. Violent clashes were reported in PoK, especially in Rawalakot, during the first phase of voting. According to JAAC, over 30 people were killed in clashes between the security forces and civilians in Rawalakot. JAAC members and local witnesses accused security forces of using live ammunition against protesters.

People in PoK also faced problems due to road blockades, disruption of internet and mobile communications services and limited access to impacted areas. The communication restrictions enforced during the disputed elections further raised questions over the credibility of the process.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secured a win in 13 seats while the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) won four seats during the first phase of elections, according to preliminary results issued by the regional Election Commission. However, the results come from an electoral process where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) boycotted the election, citing concerns over electoral fraud and the political crisis in PoK. The JAAC, which held protests for months, also urged its supporters not to participate in the electoral process, the Khaama Press report mentioned.

"The 2026 election does not represent a sudden breakdown of an otherwise healthy democratic system. It is the latest expression of a system shaped by controlled participation, ideological exclusion, and political dependence on Islamabad. The low or disputed turnout in some territorial constituencies, the boycott by PTI and JAAC, the presence of 12 externally elected refugee seats, and the historical alignment of local governments with Pakistan’s federal ruling party all weaken the claim that the assembly reflects the unrestricted will of the resident population," it mentioned.

Amid the ongoing unrest in PoK, the JAAC on Tuesday alleged that Pakistani forces opened live fire and used tear gas against unarmed civilians in Bagh district. The allegations also include Pakistani forces setting civilians' motorcycles ablaze in the Makri region of Muzaffarabad district in the occupied territory.

The JAAC urged the United Nations, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), international media, and human rights bodies to closely monitor the deteriorating situation in PoK, press for an immediate and independent investigation and ensure accountability for any unlawful use of force.

--IANS

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